Doug Ibold, ‘Law and Order’ Editor, Dies at 83

Edward Douglas Ibold, who was known as Doug Ibold in the industry, died on Nov. 8 at the age of 83. The news was announced by Ibold’s family, who also shared the cause of death was an unspecified cancer, according to an obituary they shared.

Ibold worked on a number of TV projects, including editing the pilot episode of “Law and Order.” His additional credits included “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Miami Vice,” “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Drug Wars: The Cocaine Cartel” and “Ladies and Gentlemen — The Rolling Stones.”

He was born on Jan. 23, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, but grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ibold worked on board the U.S.S. Wasp as a CBS pool camera operator before working as a camera assistant and editor for John Lennon and Yoko Ono on the 1972 feature film “Imagine.”

Following his work with Lennon and Ono, Ibold moved to Los Angeles and worked on shows for Donald Bellisario, as well as Dick Wolf’s “Law and Order.”

In a 2013 piece for CineMontage, Ibold credited St. Petersburg as the spark that began his career. He wrote, “My career may have started in St. Petersburg, Florida, when I was 13 years old and first saw the magnificent Western ‘Shane.’ I was so enthralled that I stayed in the theater and watched it a second time; the joy of cinema entered my soul.”

He returned to Florida after being discharged from the army and was eventually hired by a local educational TV station at minimum wage. Ibold spent the next decade living and working in Tampa, Cincinnati, New York and Washington D.C.

Ibold also recalled the first interview for “Imagine,” which took place on the 18th floor of the St. Regis Hotel. Lennon played the titular song on an audio recorder.

Ibold wrote, “While listening to this hauntingly beautiful song, I watched helicopters drop huge steel beams on to the top of the Twin Towers. It was an unforgettable moment. I got the job. After working on ‘Imagine,’ I knew that editing was my calling.”

Ibold retired in 2005 due to health issues. He is survived by his brother Robert Ibold, as well as nieces and nephews and their families.