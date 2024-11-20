Dr. Oz Trump Nomination to Lead Medicare Draws Comparisons to Dr. Nick From ‘The Simpsons’

Dr. Mehmet Oz is the latest in a shocking line of Trump 2.0 administration appointments — and social media is taking note. Of the divisive talk show doctor’s nomination to be Donald Trump’s administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, X users had a field day joking about his competency in the role, even comparing him to Dr. Nick from “The Simpsons.”

The Tuesday nomination generally led to an internet groan as some scratched their heads and others coped with memes. In addition to joking about Trump’s “tough call” choosing Dr. Oz over Dr. Nick, others said Oz is the latest nomination that’s making Trump’s leadership feel more and more like a “bad sequel to ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’”

Here’s a collection of some of the best Dr. Oz reactions to come out of the nomination.

Putting TV Dr. Oz in charge of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is like putting Tom Hanks in charge of NASA because he played an astronaut in Apollo 13. — Joel Montfort (@jmontforttx) November 19, 2024

I bet it was a tough call between Dr. Oz and Dr. Nick. pic.twitter.com/RYlMTRyD4B — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) November 19, 2024

This is basically every Trump cabinet pick so far pic.twitter.com/YBERaWTKE1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) November 19, 2024

“And now I give you the great and powerful Dr. Mehmet Oz.” pic.twitter.com/4XVWrxIFWX — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) November 19, 2024

BREAKING: Trump has named Dr. Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator.



Name a better qualified doctor than Dr. Oz, we’ll go first: pic.twitter.com/T6WerMnp2s — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 19, 2024

Now it's Dr. Oz who has no administrative experience, to run Medicare and Medicaid?!



Congratulations Trump voters. You have turned US government into a bad sequel of Celebrity Apparentice. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) November 19, 2024

“Dr. Oz”? You mean this guy?? pic.twitter.com/lyE4txBc0b — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 19, 2024

Well since Dr Oz got appointed can we get Judge Judy in the house too the fuck 😂😂😂😂😂 — Drea (@Justlove_drea) November 19, 2024

Everyone’s collective response if they’re honest to the Dr. Oz appointment: pic.twitter.com/qoCj3ryv0d — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) November 19, 2024

Trump’s first choice was this guy… but he turned him down so he went with Dr. Oz. #quackery pic.twitter.com/7K3ShRrhye — James Crampton 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@JimCramptonWPG) November 19, 2024

MAGA trying to justify Dr. Oz being selected to run CMS pic.twitter.com/ucqg8wrdoJ — Dr. Spencer Nadolsky (@DrNadolsky) November 19, 2024

Dr Oz is definitely the type of doctor who gaslights you and tells you your chronic illness isn’t a real disorder. — GC (@ThePOTSPostman) November 19, 2024