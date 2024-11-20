Dr. Oz Trump Nomination to Lead Medicare Draws Comparisons to Dr. Nick From ‘The Simpsons’

Dr. Mehmet Oz is the latest in a shocking line of Trump 2.0 administration appointments — and social media is taking note. Of the divisive talk show doctor’s nomination to be Donald Trump’s administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, X users had a field day joking about his competency in the role, even comparing him to Dr. Nick from “The Simpsons.”
The Tuesday nomination generally led to an internet groan as some scratched their heads and others coped with memes. In addition to joking about Trump’s “tough call” choosing Dr. Oz over Dr. Nick, others said Oz is the latest nomination that’s making Trump’s leadership feel more and more like a “bad sequel to ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’”
Here’s a collection of some of the best Dr. Oz reactions to come out of the nomination.