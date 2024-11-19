Trump Nominates Dr. Oz to Lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Dr. Mehmet Oz as his pick as administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake,” he continued. “He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.”

RFK Jr. was, of course, named as Trump’s ideal choice to be secretary of the Department of Health of Human Services.

“Dr. Oz graduated from Harvard College, and earned a joint MD and MBA degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School, my powerful alma mater,” his post added. “He rose to become a Professor of Surgery at Columbia University, while receiving numerous patents on his medical inventions, authoring more than 400 original publications, and publishing numerous New York Times Best Selling books.”

Oz hosted the daytime talk show “The Dr. Oz Show” from 2009-2022, during which he won nine Daytime Emmy Awards. He left the show for a political run of his own for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat, running on the Republican ticket but ultimately losing to current seat-holder Sen. John Fetterman.

During his talk show run, Oz was criticized by some medical professionals for promoting pseudoscience and alternative medicine. The outcry peaked during his 2022 attempt at the Senate where he promoted hydroxychloroquine – a malaria drug – to treat COVID-19 despite a lack of scientific evidence.

Trump’s statement concluded, “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, and I am confident he will fight to ensure everyone in America receives the best possible Healthcare, so our Country can be Great and Healthy Again!”

The president-elect has been busy filing his nominations for various Cabinet positions for his upcoming term. His other recent announcements include “Fox & Friends” weekend host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense and “Fox Business” host/”The Real World” alum Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation.