Trump Appoints Anti-Vaccine Activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Secretary of Health and Human Services

President-elect Donald Trump has officially named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS),” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation and disinformation when it comes to public health.”

“The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming health crisis in this country,” he continued. “Mr. Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic and to make America great and healthy again!”

The news comes after RFK Jr. dropped out of the 2024 presidential race as an independent candidate and subsequently backed Trump in August.

As his health role was to be expected, the outspoken vaccine skeptic last week shared his plans to get fluoride removed from public drinking water since it is allegedly “lowering IQ in our children” and causing “gender confusion.”

“I’m going to give them good information about the science and I think fluoride will disappear,” Kennedy told NBC News. He also insisted he is not anti-vax, despite his history of questioning their efficacy, adding, “If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away.”

Trump’s Cabinet choices thus far include Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff, Kristi Noem as Head of Homeland Security, Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Vice President JD Vance, to name a few.

Additionally, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been named as co-leads of the still-to-come Department of Government Efficiency.



