Before he was an actor, Bobby Cannavale once worked the door at the nightclub where Drew Barrymore had her 10th birthday.

While asking Cannavale about the odd jobs he had prior to breaking into acting, the “Drew Barrymore Show” host learned he had a gig as the doorman at the same nightclub she celebrated a very early birthday.

“Which nightclub,” Barrymore asked on Friday’s episode, which also featured Cannavale’s partner Rose Byrne. “I might have been there!”

“I worked at the Limelight,” he replied. Barrymore then responded, “I went to Limelight, I had my 10th birthday party at Limelight … I had been going to clubs for three years at that point. I went to Studio 54, I went to Limelight, I went to Nell’s. You name it, I was there.”

An early era nepo baby, Barrymore shot to fame at the age of seven after appearing in Steven Spielberg’s “E.T.” and immediately entered the party scene — despite her young age — thanks to her family. That lifestyle led to drug addiction and treatment by the time she was 13, which is also when she was legally emancipated from mom Jaid Barrymore.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star has been very open about her struggles with her childhood and how she continues to deal with it. In a 2023 interview with Vulture, Barrymore said she’s still coming to terms with being thrust into the spotlight at such a young age.

“I’ve been a circus bear my whole life,” she said. “I swear to God, if the ringmaster left the tent, I would become the ringmaster and start, like, flagellating myself.”

