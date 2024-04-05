“The Drew Barrymore Show” has been the subject of fraudulent attacks by one or more individuals posing as representatives of daytime talk show in an effort to scam celebrities, TheWrap has learned.

The fraudsters have illegitimately offered “paid opportunities” to prospective guests and attempted to set up social media appearances. As a result, vendors for the show have been solicited by the individual(s), according to a report from Variety, who first reported the news.

“It has recently come to our attention that one or more individuals have fraudulently been holding themselves out to be connected with ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and soliciting participation in Facebook Lives and other ‘paid opportunities,’” the show’s talent booking team wrote in a memo to industry representatives Friday.

The team also noted the solicitations seem to be originating from mock emails that contain elements of the name, “Drew Barrymore,” prompting the show’s representatives to clarify emails associated with the show do not include the star and host’s name.

“Please know these solicitations are not authorized or affiliated with ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ in any way,” the memo continued. “If you receive any of these solicitations, please bring them to our attention. Thank you.”

The matter has been brought to the legal affairs and IT department at Paramount Global, the parent company to CBS media ventures, which produces “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is in the midst of rolling out its fourth season, and was recently renewed for a fifth installment in January. Recent guests have include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jessica Capshaw, “Anyone But You” star Sydney Sweeney and “Arthur the King” star Simu Liu.

“‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is firing on all cylinders this season,” said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “Drew continues to catapult the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her empathetic and thoughtful interviews transporting viewers into her living room, where they feel like they are listening to a conversation between two friends that they are a part of. It’s an experience unlike any other in television. Drew is truly creating magic in daytime, and we’re thrilled to continue to bring that to our stations.”