‘Drive With Swizz’: ‘Dangerous’ Japanese Drifting Course Blows Swizz Beatz’s Mind in First Look (Exclusive Video)

Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir hit above 60 mph as they drift through Japan’s “Gunsai” course in a first-look at Hulu/Onyx Collective’s upcoming series “Drive With Swizz.”

“I’ve never felt anything like this before. Like there’s no feeling that’s close to this feeling,” Prince Nasir Dean, Swizz Beatz’s oldest son says in the clip for the show. In the series, the father-son duo travel to Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Japan and Saudi Arabia in an effort to gain knowledge about each location’s car culture.

In the video, the pair take on Japan’s “very dangerous” course called “Gunsai.” And holding on tight as tight as they could appeared to be their main focus.

“No, we…the car had wings,” Beatz exclaims, applauding the drivers’ laser-sharp skills. “S–t, I got big respect for them. The amount of discipline and work to risk your life like that every day?! That’s like, the trees are not moving.”

“They are masters!” Dean chimes in.

The Beatz’s knowledge of cars goes far beyond just collecting vehicles. In 2011, Beatz was named vice president of global design and creative marketing at United Kingdom car manufacturer Lotus, a role he used in an effort to push the company further toward innovative aesthetics and design.

“Drive with Swizz Beatz” is produced by Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds. All six episodes will drop on the Hulu Nov. 16.

Here’s a synopsis of the show below:

In the series, hip-hop legend and avid car collector Swizz Beatz visits a series of car-loving destinations where he and his son, Nasir Dean, examine the distinctive car culture of each locale. The two, along with the people they meet along the way, connect over a shared love of all things automotive and appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone. Each episode will feature the passionate world of car culture, where enthusiasts show off vastly different vehicles but also their own personal success.