The Binge Model is Losing Out to Week-to-Week Streaming Releases for Sustaining Longer Interest | Charts

Some streaming sensations buck the trend, but data shows binge-releasing leads to reduced cultural longevity

Parrot Analytics
Secret Invasion
Samuel L. Jackson in "Secret Invasion."

The binge-release strategy, once a groundbreaking alternative to the traditional episodic airing approach, has revealed its limitations over the years. While it caters to viewers craving immediate access to entire seasons, promoting deep and immersive engagement, it also introduces unique challenges.

Although Netflix championed this strategy for years, its dominance in streaming releases has waned. In fact, Netflix itself has shifted gears. For instance, new seasons of hit shows like “The Witcher,” “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” now adopt a two-part release schedule.

A significant downside of binge-releasing is the reduced cultural longevity of the series. Traditionally, TV series released episodically would fuel discussions for months, ensuring their sustained cultural relevance.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

