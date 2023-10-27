The binge-release strategy, once a groundbreaking alternative to the traditional episodic airing approach, has revealed its limitations over the years. While it caters to viewers craving immediate access to entire seasons, promoting deep and immersive engagement, it also introduces unique challenges.

Although Netflix championed this strategy for years, its dominance in streaming releases has waned. In fact, Netflix itself has shifted gears. For instance, new seasons of hit shows like “The Witcher,” “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” now adopt a two-part release schedule.

A significant downside of binge-releasing is the reduced cultural longevity of the series. Traditionally, TV series released episodically would fuel discussions for months, ensuring their sustained cultural relevance.