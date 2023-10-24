‘Our Flag Means Death’ Has Become a Flagship Original Series for Max | Charts

Season 1 had slow-burn success, but Season 2’s demand is already out-pacing some HBO staples

Our Flag Means Death
Taika Waititi in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)

Our Flag Means Death” debuted in 2022 with a breakout hit first season, but the Max Original series had an atypical path to success — audiences discovered it gradually and continued doing so even after its finale. 

That unusual trajectory helped the show to have even longer-lasting demand than series that had more immediately successful premieres.  In its second season, which premiered on Oct. 5, “Our Flag Means Death” is building on that fanbase and reaching new levels of success.

By comparison, two other recent Max shows reveal comparisons that highlight what set the first season of “Our Flag Means Death” apart from other series premieres on the streaming service. 

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

