“Our Flag Means Death” debuted in 2022 with a breakout hit first season, but the Max Original series had an atypical path to success — audiences discovered it gradually and continued doing so even after its finale.

That unusual trajectory helped the show to have even longer-lasting demand than series that had more immediately successful premieres. In its second season, which premiered on Oct. 5, “Our Flag Means Death” is building on that fanbase and reaching new levels of success.

By comparison, two other recent Max shows reveal comparisons that highlight what set the first season of “Our Flag Means Death” apart from other series premieres on the streaming service.