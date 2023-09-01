35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Fall 2023

Summer’s almost over, which means the start of the traditional TV season. And while the ongoing Hollywood double strike delayed production for scripted originals across the industry, there’s still an avalanche of new and returning shows coming to broadcast, cable and streaming services this fall.

While we’ll have to wait longer for the return of broadcast staples like the “One Chicago” franchise, “Young Sheldon” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” networks are planning to lean on banked originals (like NBC’s “Found” and “The Irrational”), unscripted staples like NBC’s “The Voice” (with new judge Reba McEntire) and “Dancing With the Stars” returning to ABC, international acquisitions (“Sullivan’s Crossing” on The CW) and even borrowing buzzworthy shows from sibling cable networks (“Yellowstone” airing on CBS). Programming on cable and streaming services has not been as impacted by the production stoppage yet, with plenty of comedy (Paramount+’s “Frasier” reboot), drama (“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”) and more to keep us entertained before the holiday season begins.

Check out TheWrap’s staff picks for the 35 most anticipated shows set for release this fall.

Rosamund Pike in “The Wheel of Time.” (Jan Thijs/Prime Video) “Wheel of Time” (Prime Video) — Sept. 1 Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy series is back for a second season, as threats both new and old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), who found and guided them, is now powerless to help and they must find other sources of strength. In addition to Pike, the series stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand. The upcoming season is largely based on Jordan’s “The Great Hunt” along with some elements of “The Dragon Reborn” so fans both new and old will have plenty to look forward to in the new episodes. — Lucas Manfredi

Sinead Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar in “Unforgotten.” (PBS) “Unforgotten” (PBS) — Sept. 3 The compelling British mystery series returns for Season 5, its first since the departure of series regular Cassie Stuart (Nicole Walker), who was tragically killed off at the end of Season 4. Sinead Keenan of “Being Human” takes over Cassie’s spot as DCI Jessie James, who immediately clashes with Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and the rest of the team. The latest historical case involves the body of a young woman found in a bricked-up fireplace and, as usual, keeps us guessing until the very last episode. Hayley Mills co-stars. — Sharon Knolle

Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” (Meredith Andrews/Bravo) “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) — Sept. 5 After one season away, Mary Cosby returns with her unfiltered opinions and fabulous fashions. Angie Katsenvas is elevated to full-time housewife status and the cast welcomes Monica Garcia into the mix. Garcia has an interesting past; like Heather Gay, she was excommunicated from the Mormon Church. She’s also going through a second divorce with her husband. Heather and her cousin Whitney Rose continue to mend their relationship, as do Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. — Lawrence Yee

LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo in “The Changeling.” (Apple TV+) “The Changeling” (Apple TV+) — Sept. 8 No, we hadn’t heard about this show either. Then Apple TV+ dropped a truly enchanting, terrifying trailer and now it’s all that we can think about. “The Changeling” has quite the pedigree – it was adapted by Kelly Marcel, who serves as showrunner and who wrote every episode. (Marcel is a celebrated screenwriter who has worked on everything from “Saving Mr. Banks” to the “Venom” movies.) And it was directed by Melina Matsoukas, who helmed episodes of “Insecure” and “Master of None” and made 2019’s underrated feature “Queen & Slim.” The show stars LaKeith Stanfield as a new father coping with his wife’s postpartum depression turning into something much more sinister. It was based on a celebrated 2017 novel by Victor LaValle, which was said to use the prism of grief to explore the power of fairy tales. (Yes, we were also getting shades of Apple TV+’s Stephen King adaptation “Lisey’s Story.”) It certainly seems like the extremely talented creative team have brought LaValle’s story to life with gusto. Might this wind up being 2023’s creepiest new show? — Drew Taylor

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in “Virgin River.” (Netflix) “Virgin River” (Netflix) — Part 1 Premieres Sept. 9, Part 2 on Nov. 30 Kick back and get cozy, Netflix’s vibiest drama finally returns this fall and this time, it’s leaning into the season with not one, but two holiday episodes. That’s right, Christmas is finally coming to “Virgin River.” The series is getting a two-part release this season, with 10 episodes in September and two more in November. We also know there’s a dangerous wildfire headed to the tight-knit town, a big spa day that unites the ladies and thank the TV gods, the wait for the fallout from Charmaine’s big Season 4 reveal is finally over. How will Jack deal with the revelation? Was she telling the truth? What will the writers do next to make her the worst person on television? Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out. — Haleigh Foutch

Norman Reedus in “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.” (Emmanuel Guimier/AMC) “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” (AMC/AMC+) — Sept. 10 “The Walking Dead” fan-favorite Daryl Dixon returns this fall for his own spin-off series. Dixon, who is played by Norman Reedus, finds himself washed ashore in France and struggling to piece together how he ended up there. The series will follow his journey to return home – which may get complicated by some of the people he comes across along the way. In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. Reedus executive produces alongside showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival. — LM

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) — Sept. 13 After a COVID-filled second season, “The Morning Show” kicks off a new chapter with its third installment. The Hello Sunshine, Apple Studios and Media Res collaboration was also renewed for a fourth season before the details regarding launch date of the third season were even revealed, much like what happened with the first two season of Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” More than one major character has unfortunately departed the”The Morning Show” after both seasons, and a new tech titan has entered the mix — Jon Hamm’s Paul Marks. Marks offers to buy UBA, trying to appeal to the desperation of a network racked by sexual assault and an overall toxic work culture. On top of all of that, Alex Levy (Jennifer Anniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) have never been further from the same page. The first two episodes of the Emmy-winning drama series’ third season arrive Sept. 13 on Apple TV+ followed by new episodes weekly every Wednesday. — Dessi Gomez

Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray in “The Other Black Girl” (Hulu) “The Other Black Girl” (Hulu) — Sept. 13 Adapted from the best-selling book by Zakiya Delila Harris, “The Other Black Girl” follows Nella (Sinclair Daniels), the only Black girl working at elite publisher Wagner Books, until the arrival of Hazel (Ashleigh Murray). Nella’s boss Vera (Bellamy Young) used to be unbearable until Nella found an outlet in Hazel, sharing all of her grievances about being a person of color in a whitewashed workplace. Things start to get weird though, as Nella experiences sinister situations, like a woman reaching out for help behind a blurry screen, as Hazel seemingly follows her everywhere and random notes start appearing to tell her to leave Wagner. Executive produced by author Harris and Rashida Jones, “The Other Black Girl” drops all episodes Sept. 13 on Hulu. — DG

Rodrigo Reyes (left), Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Jarrett Thomas, Shep Rose, Rod Razavi, Craig Conover, Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy and Taylor Ann Green from “Southern Charm.” (Stephanie Diani/Bravo) “Southern Charm” (Bravo) — Sept. 14 “Southern Charm” welcomes three new faces for Season 9: Rod Razavi, Rodrigo Reyes and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. Razavi and Thomas set their sights on two of the ladies, while Reyes – a longtime friend of the group – helps keep them grounded. Exes Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green continue to work through their breakup. And after his hot-and-cold relationship with Olivia Flowers freezes over, Austen Kroll wonders why his romantic endeavors never work out. — LY

Emma Roberts in American Horror Story: Delicate (Photo Credit: FX) “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX) — Sept. 20 This season of the FX tentpole will mark a first for “American Horror Story.” No, that’s not because “Delicate” stars Kim Kardashian, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have been luring high-powered divas to their show for years. This season marks the first time the horror staple won’t be written or showrun by Murphy. Based on Danielle Valentine’s book “Delicate Condition” with playwright Halley Feiffer as its showrunner, this season follows an actress (Emma Roberts) who’s desperate to have a child after multiple failed attempts at IVF. But as the chatter surrounding her latest film grows, Anna Victoria Alcott becomes paranoid that someone may be targeting her and her dreams for a family. Though its source material may be new, the last time the series earnestly dove into the struggles of pregnancy and motherhood for a full season was during Season 1’s colloquially titled “Murder House.” In addition to Roberts and Kardashian, “Delicate” will star model Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession”), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”) and Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army”). Additionally, “AHS” alum Dennis O’Hare, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto and Leslie Grossman will also appear this season. — Kayla Cobb

Dan Levy and Emma Mackey in Season 4 of “Sex Education” (Netlfix) “Sex Education” (Netflix) — Sept. 21 One final season of sex therapy, adolescent energy and heartfelt relationships is promised in “Sex Education” Season 4. While certain characters like Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) won’t be returning, many of the original characters such as Ruby (Mimi Keene), Headmaster Groff (Alistair Pete), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Adam Groff (Conor Swindells), along with the starring trio Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) will anchor the show’s swan song. Of course, Otis’ mother Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) will also finish what she started. Last we left off, Maeve got into a fancy study abroad program in the U.S., but of course right as she left, she and Otis confessed their feelings for each other. “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy also makes his debut in Season 4 as a new character. — DG

Marina Mazepa as Gretel, Mark Musashi as Hansel and Colin Woodell in “The Continental.” (Katalin Vermes/Starz) “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” (Peacock) — Sept. 22 Even though John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) shuffled off this mortal coil at the end of “John Wick: Chapter 4” earlier this year (or did he?), the franchise is still running and gunning. With “The Continental,” the Wick-verse expands to a 1970’s-set prequel, centering largely around the hotel for hitmen introduced in the first “John Wick” back in 2014. Colin Woodell plays Winston Scott, a character portrayed in the movies by Ian McShane, who is brought back to New York from London to help the Continental management (led by a scenery-chewing Mel Gibson) to track down his brother after he stole something very important from the hotel grounds. More of a miniseries, “The Continental” was developed and largely written by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, with the first and third nights directed by Albert Hughes and the second night directed by Charlotte Brändström (each night is a feature-length installment). Full of crackerjack action and lush stylization (they really make the most of the 1970’s New York setting, even if it was filmed entirely in Hungary), plus tons of Easter eggs and mythology-building for the world of “John Wick,” “The Continental” is a welcome addition to the beloved action franchise. — DT

A still from “Krapopolis.” (Fox) “Krapopolis” (Fox) — Sept. 24 Fox’s long-awaited adult animated comedy “Krapopolis” is finally coming to TV this fall and is bound to bring mythology galore to our screens. Created by “Community” and “Rick and Morty” writer Dan Harmon, “Krapopolis” follows a dysfunctional family of humans, monsters and gods in mythical ancient Greece who attempt to run one of the world’s first cities to the best of their abilities. Introducing audiences to mythical characters from a mantitaur (half-manticore, half-centaur) to the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices, the comedy features a voice cast that includes Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell. — Loree Seitz

Gerry Turner is ABC’s first Golden Bachelor. (Courtesy of ABC) “The Golden Bachelor” (ABC) — Sept. 28 The senior iteration of the “Bachelor” has finally arrived, and we can’t wait to see how a batch of contestants living it up in their golden years shakes up the ABC dating franchise. Centering on the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, the 71-year-old widower will date a group of 20 senior women in the hopes of finding a loving partner for the next chapter of his life. We can imagine how the first several weeks might narrow down the pool of women, but are eager to see how meeting adult children during hometowns and hearing stories of divorce and grief might usher in meaningful conversations along Gerry’s journey for love. And dare we mention Fantasy Suites … — LS

A still from “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.” (Crunchyroll) “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End” (Crunchyroll) — Sept. 29 “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End” is an anime series adapted from the manga of the same name, written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. The show follows Frieren, an elf mage whose 10-year-long efforts led her to defeating the Demon King and restoring peace to the land. Frieren, who can live over a thousand years, sets off on a journey by herself for 50 years, leaving her comrades behind. When she goes back to visit her friends, they’ve become much older while she remains the same. With her team only having a little bit of life left, she sets off on a new journey with the goal of meeting as many people as possible, while struggling with regrets of losing time with those she cared deeply about. The Japanese cast includes Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, Hiroki Touchi as Heiter, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel and Yōji Ueda as Eisen. – RH

Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair and Maddie Phillips in “Gen V.” (Prime Video) “Gen V” (Prime Video) — Sept. 29 From the universe of Prime Video’s hit show “The Boys” comes its spin-off series “Gen V,” which tells the story of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, an injectable chemical that can turn normal humans into powerful, nearly-unstoppable beings who possess super abilities like mighty strength, telekinesis and outstanding speed. While competing to earn the top ranking at their school, the young heroes will put their skills to the test while juggling their moral compass. And when the school’s dark and twisted secrets come to light, the students must decide between whether they’d like to be a hero or a villain. The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. Jessie T. Usher, who plays A-Train; Colby Minifie, who plays Ashley Barrett and P.J. Byrne, who plays Adam Bourke, will appear in the show as their characters from “The Boys.” The show was developed by Craig Robinson, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke. — Raquel “Rocky” Harris

Bill Kelly and Shanola Hampton in “Found.” (Steve Swisher/NBC) “Found” (NBC) — Oct. 3 NBC’s new criminal drama “Found” is shining a light on the hundreds of thousands of people reported missing in the U.S. – more than half of whom are people of color. Following public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), who was once a forgotten missing person herself, she and her crisis management team work tirelessly to ensure that each case continues to advocate for the very real people they involve. Gabi’s passion and drive does not mean she has a perfect life of her own, however, as a chilling secret comes back to haunt her. After being pushed from a midseason February launch, “Found” promises to be an engaging and enthralling broadcast TV watch, with NBC ordering additional scripts ahead of the strike to ensure scripted content remains in its lineup. — LS

Tom Hiddleston in “Loki.” (Marvel Studios/Disney+) “Loki” Season 2 (Disney+) — Oct. 6 Marvel Studios’ flagship Disney+ series returns for a second season (marking a first for a Marvel Studios/Disney+ series). Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, alongside almost everybody from the first season (among them: Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku) and some welcome newcomers (including recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan). Also directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, independent darlings and Marvel veterans (they worked on “Moon Knight”), are on board for this season. Whole plot details are being kept under wraps (this is Marvel Studios after all), but Loki and the gang will undoubtedly be dealing with the fallout from Season 1. Perhaps a bigger question is how the series will address Jonathan Majors, who was introduced in the first season as the big bad – not just for the show but for all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors, after starring in “Ant-Man and the Wasp in Quantumania,” was charged with assault in New York. As the promotional materials from “Loki” have revealed, Majors is indeed back for “Loki” Season 2. Could bad press threaten the entire Marvel Studios more than any MCU villain? — DT

Kelsey Grammer in “Frasier” (Credit: Paramount+) “Frasier” (Paramount+) — Oct. 12 Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin’… for the first time in almost 20 years! Kelsey Grammer will return as his iconic “Cheers” character turned spin-off headliner in the Paramount+ “Frasier” revival. The original series was a brilliant sitcom for most of its run — laugh-out-loud funny and full of heart, with an unforgettable roster of characters that came to feel like family. With that in mind, the revival has one major, undeniable factor working against it: most of that family won’t be in it. Grammer is the only original cast member set to return as a series regular, and while others are set to make guest appearances, David Hyde Pierce’s Niles will not be involved. But if Frasier could make the leap from the iconic comedy ensemble of “Cheers” to forge his own path, there’s hope that he can do it again, and considering the dearth of great sitcoms on streaming, it will be a huge win for Paramount if he does. — HF

Carl Lumbly, Nicholas Lea and Mark Hamill in “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix) “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix) — Oct. 12 There are a few pairings that simply belong together: peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies, Mike Flanagan and Edgar Allan Poe. For his fifth Netflix series, the streamer’s own master of horror is reimagining Poe’s short story, “The Fall of the House of Usher.” In this new take on a classic, the CEO of a pharmaceutical company has to face his own dark past when his children start to die in mysterious and brutal ways. But based on the source material, prepare for a whole lot of gaslighting and some seriously unsettling household horrors. “The Fall of the House of Usher” will see the returns of Flanagan favorites such as Carla Gugino (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Zach Gilford (“Midnight Mass”), Samantha Sloyan (“Midnight Mass”), Kate Siegel (“Hush”), T’Nia Miller and Rahul Kohli (both of “The Haunting of Bly Manor”), just to name a few. But perhaps the most exciting aspect of this upcoming series has to do with its new talent. The one and only Mark Hamill is set to star as Arthur Pym, the protagonist from Poe’s “The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket.” If an Edgar Allan Poe-connected multiverse is on the horizon, we’re ready. — KC

Brie Larson in “Lessons in Chemistry.” (Apple TV+) “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) — Oct. 13 Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling debut novel has been adapted for the small screen, with Brie Larson producing and starring as Elizabeth Zott, the main character who goes from a bright future working in a lab to pregnant and unemployed. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes. Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama is Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant”), Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit”) and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”). — DG

FBoy Island’s Nikki Glaser. (STXtelevision) “FBoy Island” (The CW) — Oct. 23 Just when you think you’re done, they pull you back in. That’s true of actual f-boys as well as their televised home, “FBoy Island.” After HBO Max canceled the reality series in 2022, the CW swooped in to save the series for a third season, which is set to debut this fall. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the dating competition show centers around three female contestants and 24 male suitors. Half the men are self-professed nice guys, who are interested in starting a relationship and splitting the show’s $100,000 prize, while the rest describe themselves as f-boys, men prepared to lie to their dates’ faces, take the money and run. It’s a battle between love, expectations and garbage people that will keep you hooked. — KC

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in “Fellow Travelers.” (Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime) “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime) — Oct. 27 Matt Bomer (“White Collar”) and Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton” and “Broadchurch”) play lovers who meet in Washington D.C. during the McCarthy era, when the hunt for supposed Communists also included a war on “subversives and sexual deviants.” Their epic love story plays out over the coming decades, through the war protests of the ‘60s, the disco decadence of the ‘70s and the devastating AIDS epidemic of the ‘80s. Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia,” “Homeland”) created the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. — SK

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector in “The Gilded Age” Season 2 (HBO) “The Gilded Age” (HBO) — Oct. 29 Next up in HBO’s coveted Sunday slot is “The Gilded Age” Season 2. The sprawling American drama from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes returns for its sophomore season after an eight-episode first run in 2022. According to the teaser clip and logline, Season 2 will watch Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) battle Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the old New York society after her bid for a box at the Academy of Music from the end of last season is rejected. George Russell (Morgan Spector) will have a union uprising on his hands apart from his wife’s wishes. Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who almost married a man full of empty promises, will start to teach secretly at a girls’ school while her aunt Ada (Cynthia Nixon) begins a new courtship. Peggy will make headlines (by writing them) at the “NY Globe” with T. Thomas Fortune. — DG

The cast of “Goosebumps.” (Disney+) “Goosebumps” (Disney+) — October If you’re ready to embrace all that spooky season has to offer, “Goosebumps” might offer all the nostalgia and the thrills and chills you’re craving. Inspired by the book series by R.L. Stine, the Disney+ series centers on a group of high school friends who accidentally unearth a nightmare for themselves as they discover a sinister secret hiding in their town. Three decades after a teenage boy named Harold Biddle passed away, the friends throw a Halloween party in his old house, prompting a new haunted reality to come to life. As the kids work together to save their town, they find out some chilling discoveries about their own families. — LS

Aria Mia Loberti in “All the Light We Cannot See.” (Katalin Vermes/Netflix) “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix) — Nov. 2 Adapted from the book by Anthony Doerr, “All the Light We Cannot See” tells the story of Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), who flees with her father (Mark Ruffalo) from Paris when the Germans invade France during World War II. This will be Loberti’s first-ever acting role, and has much in common with Marie-Laure, including her limited sight. On the other side of the dual narrative is Werner Pfennig (Louis Hoffman), a man who can wire radios and fix them fast. Marie-Laure and her father protect a jewel known as the Sea of Flames, which is said to come with a curse for the one who possesses it. Werner has a good soul, and though he is a Nazi, he sees that there is more to the world than the Aryan agenda. Produced and directed by Shawn Levy, the four-part limited series will have everyone talking this November. — DG

A still from “Invincible.” (Prime Video) “Invincible” (Prime Video) — Nov. 3 After over two years, Robert Kirkman’s animated superhero series is finally set to return for a second season. The series follows Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), an ordinary teenager who just so happens to be the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet. But when his powers awaken on his 17th birthday, Mark has to put his complicated relationship with his distant father aside to train with the one-and-only Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The series also stars Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) as Mark’s mom Debbie. In Season 2, the series welcomes Rob Delaney, Daveed Diggs, Scoot McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn and Paul F. Tompkins among others in undisclosed roles. In July, the series was given a prequel special titled “Invincible: Atom Eve” about Gillian Jacobs’ character. But with its new installment, this superhero comedy will officially be swinging back into action. — KC

President John F. Kennedy greets supporters at Love Field in Dallas, Nov. 22, 1963. (John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston) “JFK: One Day in America” (National Geographic) — November Timed to the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the second installment of National Geographic’s “One Day in America” franchise will zero in on that pivotal day in American history. Told through both archival footage and interviews with the last surviving witnesses, the three-episode series comes from David Glover as well as filmmakers Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin, all of whom worked on “9/11: One Day in America.” The series was made in collaboration with The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, and utilizes newly colorized footage from the museum as it parses through exactly what happened November 22, 1963. — KC

Aida Osman and KaMillion in “Rap Sh!t.” (Erin Simkin/Max) “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 (Max) — Nov. 9 Despite being delayed amid the ongoing strikes, the second installment of “Rap Sh!t” will make its triumphant return in November. After introducing estranged friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to build a rap group, Season 2 will center on a pivotal moment for the duo as they are confronted with the choice to remain true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry. Inspired by the music career of rap duo City Girls, the Issa Rae-created comedy is definitely worth the wait. — KC

Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson in “A Murder at the End of the World” (Christopher Saunders/FX) “A Murder at the End of the World” (FX/Hulu) — Nov. 21 An FX murder mystery from the creators of “The OA”? There’s so much to get excited about there, it’s hard to know where to start. Starring Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson and Brit Marling, the series follows a Gen-Z hacker (Corrin) who is one of nine guests invited to a reclusive billionaire’s (Owen) remote compound – only to wind up thrust into an investigation when one of the other guests winds up dead. Co-created by Marling and Zal Batmanglij, “A Murder at the End of the World” promises another gripping mystery from the duo, and if it’s half as inventive, genre-bending and interested in the exquisite curiosities of human nature, then it’s bound to be one of the best shows of the year. — HF

Jon Hamm in “Fargo.” Season 5. (FX) “Fargo” Season 5 (FX) — Nov. 21 When is a kidnapping not actually a kidnapping? And what if your wife isn’t yours? That’s the puzzle at the center of “Fargo” Season 5, Noah Hawley’s anthological miniseries inspired by the Coen brothers’ movie of the same name. This time around, the FX series will be set in both North Dakota and Minnesota in the year 2019, making it the most current season to date. Of course, “Fargo” wouldn’t be “Fargo” without an all-star cast. This time around, the series’ main stars includes Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) as Dot Lyon, Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) as Sheriff Roy Tillman, Jennifer Jason Leigh (“The Hateful Eight”) as Lorraine Lyon, Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) as Gator Tillman, Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) as Deputy Witt Farr, Richa Moorjani (“Never Have I Ever”) as Deputy Indira Olmstead, David Rysdahl (“Oppenheimer”) as Wayne Lyon and Sam Spruell (“Taken 3”) as Ole Munch. The players have been set. Now all that’s left is for Hawley’s twisted game to begin. — KC

Maya Lopez in “Echo.” (Marvel Studios/Disney+) “Echo” (Disney+) — Nov. 29 “Echo” represents some firsts for Marvel Studios’ Disney+ streaming output. For one, it’s the first spin-off of a previous series (in this case 2021’s wonderful “Hawkeye”), this time centering on Echo (Alaqua Cox), the deaf Native American villain-turned-hero, who returns to her hometown in Oklahoma after raising hell in the Big Apple. It’s also the first Marvel Studios series on Disney+ that is released in one bingeable lump. And even if you didn’t love “Hawkeye,” Echo is an exciting character, with the production centered around a Native cast (including the great Zahn McClarnon as Echo’s father) and crew members, with the promise of plugging into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in a tantalizing way, including appearances from Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Why not spend the holidays with Echo and her merry gang? — DT

A still from “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” (Apple TV+) “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” (Apple TV+) — November Godzilla is coming home. The first live-action series featuring the world’s most iconic giant monster, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is set within the MonsterVerse first established by 2014’s “Godzilla.” (There were short-lived animated series that aired in 1978 and 1998.) Instead of focusing purely on Godzilla himself, the show focuses on Monarch, the SHIELD-style organization tasked with keeping an eye on these behemoths. And the show has an extremely ambitious structure, ostensibly taking place in the immediate aftermath of the 2014 “Godzilla” movie but with a storyline spread across “three generations,” according to the official synopsis (Kurt Russell and his actual son Wyatt play different versions of the same character). Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe also star, with the first episode directed by “WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman. At the very least “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will tide us over until the big screen “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” comes out next year. Let them fight. – DT

David Oyelewo and Shea Whigham in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Emerson Miller/Paramount+) “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+) — November The sun never sets on the Taylor Sheridan empire. “Lawman: Bass Reeves” serves as the latest entry in the “Yellowstone” creator’s roster, meant to be the beginning of a new series of shows devoted to legendary real-life law enforcers. The inaugural season focuses on Bass Reeves, the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River and the probable inspiration for the Lone Ranger. (Yes, really.) At one point “Bass Reeves” was envisioned as a spin-off of “1883,” the blockbuster “Yellowstone” prequel, before transforming into its own potential franchise. And with good reason – beyond Sheridan’s considerable might and name recognition, the show is full of big-time stars like David Oyelowo (as Reeves), Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Garrett Hedlund (coming off of Sheridan’s “Tulsa King”), Donald Sutherland and Shea Whigham. At the very least this will give you something to watch with your parents while you’re home for the holidays. And isn’t that the greatest gift King Sheridan could bestow? Yee-haw! — DT