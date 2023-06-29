Apple TV+ has shared a first look at “The Morning Show” Season 3, which will premiere on the streamer Sept. 13.
The third season tests loyalties when a tech titan becomes interested in UBA, throwing the future of the network off balance. As unexpected alliances form and the most classified pieces of information become fodder for power moves, every staffer comes face to face with moral gray areas in the newsroom.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as dynamic duo Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, alongside returning performers Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies.
Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie provide fresh faces this season. Past stars and guest stars who have graced the Apple TV+ series include Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler, Bel Powley as Claire Conway, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Hannah Shoenfeld, Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, Hasan Minaj as Eric Nomani and Miny Kaling as Audra.
The first two episodes of the 10-episode drama series will debut on Sept. 13, with the rest rolling out weekly. The show received an early renewal for a fourth season at the end of April 2023. The Emmy-winning series is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer.
“The Morning Show” is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.
The second season of “The Morning Show” garnered Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Reese Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup — who also won the award for season one — and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.
Check out the first batch of images for “The Morning Show” Season 3 below: