10 Shows To Watch After ‘Baby Reindeer’

“Baby Reindeer” has enjoyed a meteoric rise to popularity in the weeks since it dropped on Netflix. The series is based on a true story written and starring Richard Gadd about a period of years where he was stalked by a woman and the mental toll it took on him.

The only downside to the show is that it’s a mere seven episodes. That’s a quick binge for most of us. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of ten shows for you to try out next. If you enjoyed the stalker/stalked parts of the series, we’ve got a recommendation for you; if you enjoyed the show’s nuanced and layered look at mental health, there’s a recommendation for that; and if you liked the true-crime-turned-series aspect, there’s something here for you, too.

Here are the shows to try once you finish your “Baby Reindeer” binge.

You

If what you craved after watching “Baby Reindeer” was to be more in the head of the stalker instead of the stalked, then “You” will probably scratch that itch. The series – which began on Lifetime before becoming a runaway success on Netflix – follows book lover Joe Goldberg who can’t help but obsessively stalk the people he falls for. The show is quite a bit bloodier than “Baby Reindeer,” but it can definitely help fill the void.

Where It’s Streaming: Netflix

Beef

Steven Yeun as Danny (left) and Ali Wong as Amy in a still from “Beef.”

Another Netflix limited series about two people who can’t help but stay constantly wrapped up in each other’s lives – “Beef” follows Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two people who let a road rage incident engulf their lives until their desire for revenge implodes everything around them. If you crave another show where people make needlessly self-destructive choices, this is it.

Where It’s Streaming: Netflix

Swarm

Prime Video

“Swarm” brings the dangers of fandom to the forefront. The Janine Nabers and Donald Glover-created show follows a woman (Dominique Fishback) whose love for a Beyonceé-coded pop star erodes her life and takes her to a dark place where bodies start piling up.

Where It’s Streaming: Amazon Prime

I May Destroy You

“I May Destroy You” follows a young novelist navigating the modern dating landscape and trying to piece together a night out where she slowly learns that she was drugged and sexually assaulted. Like Gadd, Michaela Coel wrote, created and starred in the series as a way to help her deal with the traumas she faced. And like “Baby Reindeer,” “I May Destroy You” manages to balance its bleak subject matter with dark humor.

Where It’s Streaming: Max

Fleabag

Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in Fleabag (Photo: Prime Video)

“Fleabag,” – like “Baby Reindeer” – was originally a stage act performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge before she took the idea and adapted it for a two-season series. The show – about a woman struggling through daily life in London while coping with a recent tragedy – also have a heavy focus on sexuality and mental health.

Where It’s Streaming: Amazon Prime

The Act

“The Act” is another true story turned serialized show. It follows Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s (Joey King) attempts to escape the toxic relationship with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Those attempts eventually end in murder. The series also calls for a timely watch as Gypsy Rose was only recently released from prison.

Where It’s Streaming: Hulu

The End of the F***ing World

“The End of the F***ing World” hails from the same production company as “Baby Reindeer” and is an adaptation of a comic. The series follows a boy who is a self-proclaimed psychopath and a girl he plans to kill as the two go on a road trip to find the girl’s father.

Where It’s Streaming: Netflix

Feel Good

“Feel Good” follows comedian and recovering addict Mae as she tries to navigate her life and control her addictive behaviors while also being ensconced in the modern dating scene. Much like Gadd, star Mae Martin also puts her life and struggles with sobriety and romance into the spotlight for this series.

Where It’s Streaming: Netflix

You’re The Worst

One thing “Baby Reindeer” did quite well was juggle its sense of humor alongside very dark material. FX’s “You’re The Worst” does that too, but better. The show focuses on a number of commitment-phobes and self-described terrible, selfish people as they try to make a go at a relationship. Like many shows on this list, the series also has a lot of very smart things to say about mental health.

Where It’s Streaming: Hulu

Sex Education

If what you loved so much about “Baby Reindeer” was the sharp writing then give “Sex Education” a shot. Not only – as the name implies – does the show focus heavily on sex, sexuality and the role it plays in our lives and health but “Baby Reindeer” star, writer, and subject Richard Gadd was a writer for the show.

Where It’s Streaming: Netflix