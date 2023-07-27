‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Teaser Introduces Jon Hamm’s Tech Titan Paul Marks (Video)

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the third season of “The Morning Show” Thursday.

“We were supposed to change things, weren’t we?” Bradley Jackson’s voice said at the beginning of the clip. “I wanted to make a difference.”

Her co-anchor on UBA’s beloved morning news show Alex Levy has managed to make it through COVID as well as a mild cancellation (for flying to a COVID hot zone in Italy to see Steve Carrell’s Mitch Kessler) in season two.

“I need to have a say in the future of this place,” she added.

Season 3 will throw the future of the network into question when tech titan Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) takes an interest in UBA.

“You need a miracle,” Hamm’s voiceover as Marks added. “I am offering you a lifeline.”

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the 10-episode third season of the drama series is set to premiere globally on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through Nov. 8.

“I want to build something that matters,” Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) said. “I want to win.”

As loyalties become tested, unexpected alliances form and private truths are weaponized, everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

The Apple TV+ drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films as well as Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.

The second season of “The Morning Show” received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Reese Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, who won the award for Season 1, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden, who plays rival journalist Maggie Brenner.

The first two seasons of “The Morning Show” are now streaming on Apple TV+.