Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Wins Viewers for Disney+ Despite a Lull Between Series | Charts

With some streamers dropping whole seasons at once and others preferring weekly episodes, what’s the best way to assess which shows are breaking through with audiences? One approach we’ve taken is to look back over the past quarter and compare the demand for newly released shows in their first 30 days. This has historically put binge and weekly release shows on fairly equal footing for a side-by-side comparison.

Looking at the most in-demand new series premieres of last quarter, two clear winners stand out: One is a show, another is an entire streaming service.

“Secret Invasion” on Disney+ was the most in-demand new show to premiere in the April-to-June time period, with 42.1