E! announced the addition of reality competition series “House of Villains” to its slate Tuesday.

Premiering in the fall of 2023, and hosted by Joel McHale, the competition elimination series brings 10 of reality television’s most iconic and infamous villains under one roof where they must outsmart, out-manipulate and outscheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

McHale has previously appeared in “Community” and “The Bear.”

“House of Villains” is produced by Irwin Entertainment with John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Matt Odgers serving as executive producers.

The brand’s returning slate includes red carpet franchise “Live from E!” hosted by Laverne Cox, entertainment news series “E! News” hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester and a new season of “Botched” with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

As previously announced, the new series “Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris” premieres with back-to-back half hour episodes on Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Three more original romantic comedy movies – “Arranged Love,” “Ms. Match” and “Maybe It’s You” (FKA “Platonic”) – will air later this summer. “Black Pop,” a multi-part, archive-rich series that looks at the Black American dream through decades of pop culture and executive produced by Stephen Curry, premieres this June.