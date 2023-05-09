Five months after being rescued from cancellation by Starz, the 1970s adult film industry satire “Minx” has a premiere date for its second season. And it’s coming sooner than you think.

Season 2 of the comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson will premiere 9 p.m. ET Friday, July 21, on Starz in the U.S. and Canada. But cord cutters will get a head start, as subscribers to Starz’s streaming site, app and on demand platforms will get access to the Season 2 premiere at midnight Friday.

Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, “Minx” follows feminist intellectual Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) after she joins forces with Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), a low-rent smut publisher, to launch Minx, the first-ever erotic magazine aimed specifically at women. The second season will see Doug and Joyce grapple with their magazine’s success, and all the more money and problems that entails.

The show has had a wild journey getting to Season 2. It debuted in March 2022 on HBO Max to widespread critical acclaim and was renewed in May of that year. But in December, HBO Max reversed course and canceled the show, even though the second season was already in production. But the show is from Lionsgate Television, which chose to continue filming while it shopped around for a new home. Starz picked “Minx” up in January, exactly one month after it had been canceled.

Alongside Lovibond (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Rocketman”) and Johnson (“New Girl,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), “Minx also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya and Elizabeth Perkins. It was created by showrunner and executive producer Ellen Rapoport, along with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Johnson serves as co-executive producer.

“Minx” is produced by Lionsgate Television.