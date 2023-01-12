‘Minx’ Season 2 Lands at Starz After HBO Max Cancellation

Great news for fans of “Minx”: The 1970s-set show, which was canceled by HBO Max despite having a second season ready to air, has been revived at Starz, the cabler announced on Thursday. Producer Lionsgate has been shopping the Ellen Rapoport-created series around after it was canceled in December.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Rapoport, “Minx” creator, showrunner and executive producer.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement.

“Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented ‘Minx’ team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season,” Hirsch said.

Lionsgate removed Season 1 of “Minx” from HBO Max while it sought a new home for the series. Both seasons will be available on Starz.

“We are so proud of our beloved ‘Minx’ and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz,” executive producer Paul Feig said. “That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast’s amazing new Season 2 as well as rewatch or discover Season 1 for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz.”

“Minx” stars Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce, a trailblazing feminist who teams with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins joined Season 2 as recurring character Constance.

Rapoport is an executive producer, alongside Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, and Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson is a co-executive producer. “Minx” is produced by Lionsgate Television.