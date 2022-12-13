Filming on the second season of “Minx” was a week from completion when HBO Max announced its unceremonious cancellation, along with fellow Lionsgate Television series “Love Life,” which is also being pulled from the streaming platform. Despite this, star Jake Johnson took to Instagram to share that the ’70s-set erotic dramedy will finish its production schedule and hopefully find a new platform elsewhere.

“We’ve been removed from HBOMax but we’re still finishing the season,” the “New Girl” alum said. “So thankfully they didn’t halt production. We’re about a week away from being finished shooting.”

He continued, “From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where. The crew really killed it this season. @blakemcclure crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes.”

On Monday, Lionsgate said it is actively shopping the series elsewhere, which was picked up for a sophomore installment back in May. “We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” the company’s statement read.

“Minx” centers on young feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an eager Los Angeles-based writer who joins forces with a low-rent porn publisher (Johnson) to create the first sex magazine for women. The show, which is loosely based on real events from the period’s progression in women’s rights and sexual liberation, is created and executive produced by Ellen Rapoport, who also served as showrunner. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante of Feigco Entertainment are also slated as executive producers alongside Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg.

“We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It’s a crazy business & that’s partly what’s so additive about it,” Johnson concluded. “So hopefully we have good news to share soon.”