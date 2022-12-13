Sundance revealed the lineup for its Shorts and Indie Episodic programs today, featuring new work from filmmakers like Paul Feig and Ken Marino, “Roma” star Yalitza Aparicio Martinez, and Henry Winkler.

Sixty-four films were selected for the Shorts program from a record-high pool of 10,981 submissions. Spanning fiction, non-fiction, and animated works from artists in the U.S. and around the world, the program features both new and returning filmmakers. Aparicio Martinez will headline Mexico’s “Sweatshop Girl,” from writer-director Selma Cervantes, playing a seamstress who must hide her pregnancy to avoid getting fired. The Feig-produced “Help Me Understand” stars “The Office” actress Kate Flannery and Ken Marino among its ensemble cast. Angela Trimbur wrote and co-stars in “Mirror Girl,” while Sarafyan appears in the sci-fi short “Power Signal.”

The Indie Episodic lineup spotlights rising creators of independently produced content for episodic platforms. Four projects were chosen this year, including “Willie Nelson and Family,” the first authorized work about the acclaimed musician. Other selections are the India and U.S. co-production “Poacher”; Israel’s “Chanshi,” featuring Henry Winkler; and Xavier Dolan’s “The Night Logan Woke Up” from Canada and France.

“Sundance Institute has a long-standing commitment to supporting short independent storytelling and as we continue that commitment, we’re fortunate to have an extraordinary slate of shorts to screen at the Festival,” said Mike Plante, Senior Programmer, Short Film. “The shorts we selected are all revelations in their own right of: exciting new voices, humorous or moving perspectives, stylistic innovation, and more.”

“Short films and episodic projects are an integral aspect of the overall mission of the Sundance Institute

— to empower artists who are taking risks, bringing new perspectives to the forefront, and creating work that entertains and provokes conversation,” said Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of

Programming. “These platforms provide artists with the ability to expand beyond the boundaries of

traditional cinema, while also motivating a unique creativity through an ever expanding format.”

Sundance Film Festival is set to take place in-person from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2023. Films will be available to screen virtually beginning on the 24th.

Read the full lineup below:

INDIE EPISODIC

Chanshi / Israel (Directors: Mickey Triest, Aaron Geva, Producer: Ayelet Imberman )

The Night Logan Woke Up / Canada, France (Director and Producer: Xavier Dolan)

Poacher / India, U.S.A. (Director and Producer: Richie Mehta, Producers: Sean McKittrick, Raymond Mansfield, Edward H. Hamm Jr.)

Willie Nelson and Family / U.S.A. (Directors: Thom Zimny, Oren Moverman, Producers: Keith Wortman, Mark Rothbaum, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev)

U.S. FICTION SHORT FILMS

The Dalles / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Angalis Field, Producers: Madison Odenborg, Stacey Streshinsky)

The Family Circus / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Andrew Fitzgerald, Producer: Josh Cohen)

A Folded Ocean / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Ben Brewer, Producer: Emily Murnane)

Headdress / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Taietsarón:sere ‘Tai’ Leclaire, Producer: David Spadora)

Help Me Understand / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Aemilia Scott, Producers: Paul Feig, Laura Fischer, Kesila Childers, Erica Fishman, Amy Geist)

I AM HOME / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Kymon Greyhorse, Producers: JoJo Threehairs, Ernest Hill)

I Have No Tears, and I Must Cry / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Luis Fernando Puente, Producer: Rollins Wimber)

In the Flesh / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Daphne Gardner, Producer: Zach Fleming)

Mirror Party / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Bridey Elliott, Screenwriter: Angela Trimbur, Producer: Josh Ascalon)

Nocturnal Burger / India, U.S A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Reema Maya, Producer: Michael Y. Chow)

OURIKA! / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Xenia Matthews, Producer: Stephanie Malson)

Power Signal / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Oscar Boyson, Screenwriter: Erin DeWitt, Producers: Jordan Drake, Alex Coco)

Rest Stop / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Crystal Kayiza, Producers: Jalena Keane-Lee, Brit Fryer)

Ricky / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Rashad Frett, Producers: Pierre M. Coleman, Ramfis Myrthil, Simon TaufiQue)

Sunflower Siege Engine / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Sky Hopinka)

Take Me Home / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Liz Sargent, Producer: Minos Papas)

Tender / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Samm Hodges, Producers: John Magaro, Matt McLaughlin, Jimmy Miller, Devin Tusa)

Troy / U.S.A. (Director: Mike Donahue, Screenwriter: Jen Silverman, Producer: Evan Jonigkeit)

The Vacation / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Jarreau Carrillo, Producers: Marttise Hill, Julius Pryor)

Walk of Shame / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Dane Ray, Producers: Robert Tutiven, Julia Baylis, Sam Guest, Maya Solo)

We Were Meant To / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Tari Wariebi, Screenwriter: Christina K. Licud, Producer: Jordan Vernon Tyner)

Weapons and Their Names / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Melina Valdez, Producers: Raymond Knudsen, Paula Andrea González-Nasser)

When You Left Me On That Boulevard / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Kayla Abuda Galang, Producers: Alifya Ali, David Oconer, Udoy Rahim, Samantha Skinner)