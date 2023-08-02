E! News conducted significant layoffs on the digital side of the company on Wednesday, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

The network’s digital photo and video teams were both “fully gutted,” however, the editorial side of E! News remains unscathed by the layoffs.

E! News is being realigned “with the goal of creating a 360 digital team,” which resulted in the layoffs today, an individual familiar with the situation told TheWrap. As job cuts hit E! News digital, “new roles and positions that support the divisions’ new focus,” had already been posted for application entries.

The individual with knowledge of E! News said that these layoffs were always an “expected part of the alignment process,” and are not related to “broader company layoffs.”