More Layoffs Underway at HBO | Exclusive

Layoffs are underway at HBO’s public relations department, TheWrap has learned.

The Warner Bros. Discovery brand is facing new cuts to its communications and PR teams, with several veteran staffers and execs impacted by the cost-cutting measures, according to two knowledgeable insiders. Layoffs among the legal and production division also landed earlier this week, an insider with knowledge of HBO told TheWrap.

While the exact number of layoffs was not known, the insiders said the cuts “decimated” the corporate PR team, which is well known for a veteran staff that has been successively eliminated or exited in the past year.

On Tuesday, the entertainment giant announced the departure of streaming communications SVP Chris Willard, who exited the company after 14 years to pursue other interests.