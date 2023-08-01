Warner Bros. Discovery streaming communications SVP Chris Willard has exited the company to pursue other interests, Willard confirmed Tuesday to TheWrap.

Working primarily with the HBO team for 14 years, Willard shepherded the communications strategy for both Max and Discovery+ after the April 2022 merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia. The longtime exec also supports the company’s global streaming business by working closely with leaders in Europe, Latin America and APAC to manage ongoing communications initiatives.

Willard also oversaw the PR strategy of the recent debut of rebranded streaming platform Max, which combined HBO Max offerings with Discovery+ content.

“Over 14 remarkable years, I’ve had the privilege to learn and grow my career at a company that has always been on the cutting edge, from its culture-defining programming to its innovative use of emerging technologies to deliver content and extend its stories into the lives of fans around the world,” Willard said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “As I take a break to map out the next chapter of my life and my career, I will be forever indebted to the talented, generous colleagues and mentors who have helped usher me along in my journey, and to the best comms team in the business that I’ve been so honored to lead.”

“It has been a privilege working with Chris for these past 14 years. He has grown to be one of the most skilled communications strategists in the industry and is leaving us fresh off his contributions to the successful launch of Max,” head of communications for HBO/Max programming and international Jeff Cusson said. “But, more importantly, Chris is a caring, supportive person who has been a mentor to many throughout this time. Though we all respect his decision to explore something different, he will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best and know whatever path he chooses the results will be something special.”

First beginning his time at Warner Bros. Discovery in 2009 (formerly know as WarnerMedia at the time), Willard worked as a publicity assistant at HBO, during which he assisted on publicity strategy for series like “Boardwalk Empire” and “Girls.” He then joined the studio’s corporate communications team, pivoting to lead PR for Warner Bros. Discovery’s home entertainment and consumer products divisions.

Willard became immersed in the company’s streaming strategy when HBO Now launched in 2015. By the time HBO Max debuted in May 2020, Willard was responsible for overseeing comms for all direct-to-consumer business verticals, which included product experience, marketing, in-app editorial, international, and data science.

A graduate of the communications program of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Willard served as freelance entertainment journalists for People, OK!, New York Magazine and the Oklahoma Gazette before pivoting to PR and communications. He is based in Los Angeles.