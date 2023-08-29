It’s Elon Musk’s World – We’re Just Living in It | PRO Insight

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man. He’s also perhaps its most polarizing. Love him or hate him, we’re all beholden to Musk. And I’m not just talking about the service formerly known as Twitter’s strategic importance to the worlds of media and entertainment, not to mention global leaders.

I’m talking about the most sensitive aspects of life on the planet, period. Musk, in many ways, rules our lives, yet few of us — apparently including our own government — fully appreciate that. Nor do we grasp the risks that come with so much control in the hands of one person, especially as those hands seem shakier and more erratic each day.