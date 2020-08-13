Epic Games Sues Apple for Removing ‘Fortnite’ From App Store

‘Fortnite’ violates Apple’s payment policies by offering its own in-game currency and avoiding App Store fees, Apple says
Epic Games on Thursday sued Apple over the removal of “Fortnite” from Apple’s app store earlier in the day after the tech giant said the shooter game’s introduction of a new in-game currency violated its payment terms of service.
Apple is miffed that “Fortnite” started offering discounts for users buying in-game items by purchasing credits (called V-Bucks) directly through Epic Games instead of via the App Store. In its lawsuit, Epic argued that it needed to institute the credits because Apple’s 30% commission is exorbitant and part of a scheme to reduce competition in its marketplace. Epic is represented by San Fransisco-based law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, who didn’t immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.
Epic implemented the new payment option on Thursday in an effort to get around the commission Apple takes off of every sale in the app store. To encourage users to buy V-Bucks rather than pay directly through the App Store, Epic began issuing a discount on the price of the in-game currency, marking it down 20%. Apple was swift to retaliate and booted “Fortnite” from the App Store.
“Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services,” an Apple rep said in a statement.
In-game currency is a frequent money-maker for both console and mobile video games, and players that buy it can exchange the virtual coin for a number of perks including exclusive items, gear or weapon upgrades or expansion content.
The Epic Games’ V-Bucks discount that got in into trouble with Apple. Photo: Epic Games
“Rather than tolerate this healthy competition and compete on the merits of its offering, Apple responded by removing ‘Fortnite’ from sale on the App Store, which means that new users cannot download the app, and users who have already downloaded prior versions of the app from the App Store cannot update it to the latest version,” Epic said in the filing. “This also means that ‘Fortnite’ players who downloaded their app from the App Store will not receive updates to ‘Fortnite’ through the App Store, either automatically or by searching the App Store for the update.”
In the suit, Epic games asks that the court issue an injunction against Apple to prohibit its “anti-competitive conduct” and also mandate that Apple “take all necessary steps to cease unlawful conduct and to restore competition.” Epic is also asking for Apple to make a formal declaration that its policies regarding in-game payment are “unlawful and unenforceable.”
An Apple spokesperson said Epic Games didn’t get its new payment feature approved by Apple before implementing it. “Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, their ‘Fortnite’ app has been removed from the store,” Apple said in its statement.
Apple further added that Epic has grown, in part, because of Apple’s App Store, which has enabled the game to reach millions of players worldwide — according to Statista, the game had 350 million players in May 2020. The company infrequently publishes user statistics but recently said that “Fortnite” logged 3.2 billion hours played in April of this year.
“Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including it’s tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers,” Apple’s statement continued. “Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store… The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users.”
Apple added that it plans to “make every effort to work with Epic” to resolve the issue and return “Fortnite” to the App Store as soon as possible. Players who already have the app can still play — Epic’s game servers remain online.
Epic Games raised a $1.8 billion funding round Aug. 6 to continue updating “Fortnite,” developing its proprietary game development tech (the Unreal Engine) and expand its on-demand games marketplace, the Epic Games Store. The funding round included a $250 million investment by Sony that was announced in early July. Following the deal, Sony took a 1.4% minority stake in Epic, which is also backed by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent.
11 Board Games You Can Play Online While Stuck at Home (Photos)
Tired of the constant binge-watching and desperate to make at least some kind of human connection while stuck under quarantine due to the coronavirus? Fortunately, many of your favorite strategy tabletop games are available online, so you can play with friends while still practicing proper social distancing. Here are some favorites you can play online to help pass the time.
Creative Commons
Monopoly
There have been any number of mobile versions of Monopoly over the years, and you can find it on the app store, for your desktop or even on your gaming console. The additional perk is the option to do a pass and play game locally if the whole family happens to be in the same room.
Getty Images
The Game of Life
The digital version of The Game of Life (Mrs. Maisel version pictured) adds in a fast mode to play a shortened game as well as minigames that make it more of a "Mario Party" experience. Clacking colorful wheel that doesn't spin properly not included.
Hasbro
Settlers of Catan
Another staple if you're an avid board gamer, there naturally is an official Settlers of Catan app that even includes downloads for the game's many expansions, like Seafarers, Traders and Barbarians or Cities and Knights. But for those concerned that the aggressive trading aspect of the game might not translate in a digital app, the game lets you pose trades to all players at once and then select the best offer from any player you prefer.
Matěj Baťha
Carcassonne
A beloved staple for gamers, the digital version of Carcassonne is one of the better-reviewed boardgame experiences in the app store, and it provides a lot of variety, including easy modes for kids, downloadable expansion packs or a variety of AI playing types should you decide to play solo.
Sancho McCann/Creative Commons
Dominion
The deck-building game Dominion doesn't have an app but a website at Dominion.Games that manages to take a complicated card game and move it to the web. The web browser version spells out just how many actions and buys a player has each turn, you can right-click on any card to see its abilities, and it even itemizes every card played in a long thread. The base set of cards is available for free, but you can also purchase additional expansions, and you can then customize your settings so that the game filters cards you prefer or don't like.
Masem/Creative Commons
Exploding Kittens
The card game that started as the most-funded game in Kickstarter history is also an app that shares the card game's goofy animation style and makes things just as simple to learn.
GeraldShields11/Wikimedia Commons
Pandemic
Pandemic may be as informative as it is timely, a game that requires you to work together with your partners in order to stop the spread of a virus that threatens the entire planet. Part of the challenge of the board game is planning your strategy several moves in advance, and without the aid of being able to talk things out in person, the game allows you to backtrack some of your moves so long as you haven't already drawn cards.
Jordi Sanchez/Creative Commons
7 Wonders
7 Wonders is the ideal game for accountants. The tabletop game requires a lot of patient, studious behavior as you determine what cards are playable and which will help you long term. For new players, it can be hard to learn and take an eternity. But the app highlights exactly what you can and can't afford, eliminates the clutter of tiles and cards and makes games breeze by in minutes.
Marcin Wichary/Creative Commons
Splendor
Splendor is a simple enough game with a lovely visual style, and the app captures its simplicity and beauty perfectly. Up to four players claim colored gems that allow you to purchase cards and earn victory points. And via the app, which has timed moves to keep play moving relatively quickly, you can see what cards you're able to purchase immediately or even on your next turn depending on your choices.
David Goehring/Creative Commons
Terraforming Mars
Though Terraforming Mars is on the expensive side in the app store (currently listed at $8.99 on Apple), it greatly simplifies a game that has an enormous number of tiles, pieces and components to keep track of and does so with a neat visual style. Developer Asmodee has constantly improved the game to make it clear when your resources are destroyed, gained or stolen and grays out options that are unavailable to you during gameplay.
BiblioteKarin/Creative Commons
Ticket to Ride
In Ticket to Ride, you collect colored cards in a race to build trains on designated routes across the country in the U.S. in 1910. The app works beautifully, allowing you to zoom in and visualize with lighted dots what train routes you need to connect. And it also allows you to pay to download the game's many alternate maps from countries around the globe.
If you’re itching for strategy and human contact while on quarantine, try these online board games
Tired of the constant binge-watching and desperate to make at least some kind of human connection while stuck under quarantine due to the coronavirus? Fortunately, many of your favorite strategy tabletop games are available online, so you can play with friends while still practicing proper social distancing. Here are some favorites you can play online to help pass the time.
Samson Amore
Technology and gaming reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore