Go Pro Today

Erick Morillo, DJ and ‘I Like to Move It’ Producer, Dies at 49

The DJ was found dead in Miami Beach on Tuesday

| September 1, 2020 @ 1:05 PM Last Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 1:30 PM
Erick Morillo

Photo credit: Getty Images

DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who produced the ’90s track “I Like to Move It,” was found dead in Miami Beach on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. He was 49 years old.

Miami Beach police officials told TheWrap they found Morillo’s body after responding to a 911 call at his home in Miami Beach.

The cause of death is currently unclear but detectives did not observe any apparent signs of foul play. The cause of death will be determined by the Miami Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

Also Read: Joe Ruby, Co-Creator of 'Scooby-Doo,' Dies at 87

Morillo was well known in the international house music space and was perhaps best known for his ’90s track “I Like to Move It,” which he released under the stage name Reel 2 Real. He was also the three-time winner of the DJ Awards’ Best House DJ and a three-time winner of Best International DJ. His most recent win was in 2009.

He also produced music under various other pseudonyms, including Minsters de la Funk, The Dronez, RAW, Smooth Touch, RBM and Deep Soul.

Also Read: Riley Gale, Power Trip Lead Singer, Dies at 34

Morillo was born in 1971 in New York but spent most of his early years in Cartagena, Columbia, where he lived with his family. He moved back to the United States at the age of 11, which is when he began DJing at weddings for friends and family. He began DJing at local clubs in New York City, where he met Latin reggae star El General, with whom he collaborated in 1991 on the single “Muevelo” as well as “Anasthasia,” which went platinum. He then met house veteran “Little” Louie Vega, with whom he worked on the 1992 house anthem “Ride on the Rhythm.”

“I Like to Move It” solidified Morillo’s spot in the house genre.

In August, Morillo was arrested and charged with sexual battery. The victim alleged she and Morillo went to his place after they were both DJing, where she said she resisted his sexual advances. According to NBC Miami, Morillo denied the accusations but turned himself in after the rape kit tested positive for Morillo’s DNA. He was scheduled for a court hearing on Friday.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Notables Deaths 2020
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • robert trump Getty
  • Chadwick Boseman
1 of 83

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content