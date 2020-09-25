Eva Longoria to Direct and Star in ‘Spa Day’ at Sony

Eva Longoria is set to star and direct “Spa Day,” a female ensemble action comedy film at Sony Pictures, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Longoria will also produce the film, alongside Ben Spector under their UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner with Greg Silverman and Jon Berg also producing through Stampede Ventures. JP Sarni will serve as Associate Producer.

Currently in development, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment commissioned “Telenova” creators Christine Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein to write the screenplay, which is based on their original idea. Plot details about “Spa Day” are being kept under wraps.

Longoria will soon make her feature directorial debut with the Searchlight biopic “Flamin’ Hot” and workplace comedy “24/7” for Universal Pictures. Longoria’s other past directing credits include the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Versus,” as well as episodes of “Black-ish,” “The Mick,” “Telenovela” and “Devious Maids.”

Pietrosh and Goldstein created and executive produced NBC/Universal TV’s comedy series “Telenovela” starring Longoria. Their series credits also include “Cougar Town” and “My Name Is Earl.”

Stampede Ventures’ film, “Pink Skies Ahead,” will have its world premiere at AFI Fest 2020. Their family co-viewing special, “Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!,” premiered on HBO Max on September 17th. Stampede Ventures has also set up feature film, “Son Of A Bitch,” at HBO Max and has announced their adaption of “Bitcoin Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich. Additionally, Stampede Ventures recently inked an international first look deal with CBS Studios International.

Longoria is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Pietrosh and Goldstein are repped by ICM and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Also of note, Eva Longoria was the keynote conversation at Be Conference 2020. She talked about her foray into becoming a director and producer (delayed during the pandemic, of course) and her views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

