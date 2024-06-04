Evangeline Lilly shared in an Instagram post Monday that she is “stepping away” from acting — for now.

The actress, best known for “Lost” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise opposite Paul Rudd, wrote, “I might return to Hollywood one day, but for now, this is where I belong.”

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision,” Lilly wrote. “Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.”

The post was coupled with a 2006 video of Lilly opening up about her aspirations and her plans to retire from acting a decade from then to pursue other passions, including having children and writing.

“Ten years from now where would I like to be?” Lilly said in the clip. “I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally, 10 years from now, I’d like to be a retired actress and I would like to have a family. And I’d like to be writing and potentially maybe influencing people’s lives in a more humanitarian way.”

“I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong,” she added in her Monday caption. “A new season has arrived, and I AM READY … and I AM HAPPY.”

Lilly’s acting career spans over 20 years, starting with her breakout role as Kate Austen in the ABC drama series “Lost,” which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama series. She went on to nab roles in “The Hurt Locker,” Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” and most recently, she’s known for playing Hope van Dyne in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise.

View Lilly’s full Instagram post, which includes a nod to Maya Angelou, below.