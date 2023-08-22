This sign is what happens when perfectionism and practicality unite

Adam Sandler, Beyoncé and Keanu Reeves (Photo credit: Getty Images) Virgo season is here, which means it’s time to celebrate our favorite perfectionists. Don’t take their silent and speculative nature for granted, Virgos are merely checking out the scene before they decide if they’d like to engage. No matter what it is, once they put their mind to something, they’re going to master the task, and then some. Even when it comes to seeking revenge if you cross them. Being the greatest to ever do it comes easy for Virgo. Better yet, it’s the bare minimum. Just look at the examples in Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Kobe Bryant or Misty Copeland. However, their drive to be exceptional can oftentimes trigger an internalized pressure that can leave them feeling stressed. That doesn’t stop their ambition for excellence them though. Their know-it-all personalities can sometimes deter others, but their humbleness and practicality make Virgos some of the most enjoyable and reliable people. Plus, they double as an expert gossip partner and the best person to go to for sound advice. The Virgo season is recognized from Aug. 23 through Sept. 22. The sign is represented by a maiden carrying carrying a shaft of wheat. Virgo is a mutable sign and is part of the Earth sign group (Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo). Here are some of Hollywood’s most famous Virgos.

Kobe Bryant attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Kobe Bryant — Aug. 23 The late and forever great NBA star Kobe Bryant was born on Aug. 23 1978. He was the first champion professional athlete to win an Oscar, and the first Black person to receive one for Best Animated Short Film. He took home the win for his film “Dear Basketball.” Other folks who share a birthday on this day include Jay Mohr, Lil Yachty, River Phoenix and Andrew Rannells.

Ava DuVernay attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Hollywood. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Ava DuVernay — Aug. 24 Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay was born on Aug. 24, 1972. She is best known for her films “Selma,” “When They See Us,” “13th” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” Rupert Grint, Chad Michael Murray, Dave Chappelle, Justine Skye, Rocky Johnson, Alex O’Loughlin and Sofia Richie also celebrate their birthdays on this day.

Tim Burton (Photo credit: Getty Images) Tim Burton — Aug. 25 Filmmaker, animator and artist Tim Burton is best known for his dark, gothic and fantasy films, “Edward Scissorhands,” “Coraline,” and “The Night Before Christmas.” He was born on Aug. 25, 1958. Several people have a birthday on Aug. 25, including Blake Lively, Blair Underwood, China Anne McClaine, Kel Mitchell, Sean Connery, Gene Simmons, Alexander Skarsgård, Rachael Ray, Rachel Bilson and Regis Philbin.

Melissa McCarthy (Photo credit: Getty Images) Melissa McCarthy — Aug. 26 “The Little Mermaid” (2023) and “Bridesmaids” star Melissa McCarthy was born on Aug. 26, 1970. Keke Palmer, Chris Pine, Macaulay Culkin, Cordae, Dylan O’Brien, John Mulaney, Cassie Ventura and Evan Ross blow out candles for their cake day on Aug. 26 as well.

César Millán (Photo credit: Getty Images) César Millán — August 27 Canine professional César Millán, who is best known for teaching animal owners how to handle their furry companions on the series “Dog Whisperer,” was born on Aug. 27, 1969. There are tons of famous folks who celebrate their birthday on this day, including Paul Reubens, Aaron Paul, Kim Petras, Chandra Wilson, Mario Barrett, Savannah James, Mase, Yolanda Adams, Mike Smith and Ariana Greenblatt.

Jennifer Coolidge (Photo credit: Getty Images) Jennifer Coolidge — August 28 Before she became a fan-favorite on “The White Lotus,” Jennifer Coolidge was instructing Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) on to perform the “bend-and-snap” in “Legally Blonde.” The Emmy winner was born on Aug. 28, 1961. Jack Black, Quvenzhane Wallis, Jalaiah Harmon, Kyle Massey, Tanisha Thomas, Jason Priestley, Lexi Underwood and Shania Twain were also born on this day.

Michael Jackson (Photo credit: Getty Images) Michael Jackson — August 29 The late King of Pop was born Aug. 29, 1958. The multiple Grammy award-winning singer is best known for his hits “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Rock With You” and so many more. Other stars like Lea Michele, Nicole Byer, William Levy and Dante Basco share this birthday as well.

Cameron Diaz (Photo credit: Getty Images) Cameron Diaz — Aug. 30 “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Mask” actress was born on Aug. 30, 1972. Trevor Jackson, Sean Ryan Fox, Cameron J. Wright and Bebe Rexha also share this birthday.

Chris Tucker (Photo credit: Getty Images) Chris Tucker — August 31 Comedian and actor Chris Tucker was born on Aug. 31, 1971. Some of his most prominent roles were in “Fifth Element,” “Friday” and the entire “Rush Hour” franchise. Richard Gere, Sara Ramirez and Joe Budden were also born on Aug. 31.

Lily Tomlin (Photo credit: Getty Images) Lily Tomlin Sept. 1 Kicking off the first day of September is “Grace and Frankie” star, Lily Tomlin. The longtime actress and comedian, writer, singer and producer was born on Sept. 1, 1939. Other Hollywood stars with this birthday are Zendaya, Dr. Phil, Chanel West, Lilan Bowden, Gloria Estefan, Padma Lakshmi and Jungkook.

Keanu Reeves at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (Getty Images) Keanu Reeves — Sept. 2 Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who is best known for playing Neo in the hit four-film “The Matrix” franchise was born Sept. 2, 1964. Salma Hayek, Katt Williams and Damson Idris were also born on this day.

Steve Schirripa (Photo credit: Getty Images) Steve Schirripa — Sept. 3 Steve Schirripa played Junior Soprano’s (Dominic Chianese) lovable body guard Bobby Baccalieri on the hit series “The Sopranos.” He was born Sept. 3, 1957. Other folks who share this birthday are August Alsina, Charlie Sheen, Christine Woods and Redfoo.

Getty Images Beyoncé — Sept. 4 Multiple Grammy-award-winning songstress Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was born on Sept. 4, 1981. Many know her several of her hits like “Cuff It,” “Single Ladies” and “Halo.” Knowles-Carter shares birthdays with Damon Wayans, Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Jason David Frank.

Getty Images Raquel Welch — Sept. 5 Raquel Welch, who died at the age of 82, was regarded as the 1960’s first major American sex symbol. She was born on Sept. 5, 1940. Michael Keaton, Rose McGowan, Rolling Ray and Annabelle Wallis were born this day as well.

Idris Elba (Getty Images) Idris Elba — Sept. 6 Born on Sept. 6, 1972, some of actor Idris Elba’s TV and film and TV projects include “The Wire,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Luther” and more. Other celebs who celebrate their birthday on this day are Pearce Joss, Macy Gray, Foxy Brown, Anika Noni Rose, Webbie and Naomie Harris.

Kento Yamazaki (Photo credit: Getty Images) Kento Yamazaki — Sept. 7 Well-known for his roles in “Death Note,” “Atom’s Last Shot” and “Kingdom,” actor Kento Yamazaki was born on Sept. 7, 1994. Ruth Righi, Eazy-E, Leslie Jones, Jonathan Majors and Evan Rachel Wood turn another year older on this day.

P!nk (Photo credit: Getty Images) P!nk — Sept. 8 Singer and songwriter P!nk, known for her hits “There You Go” and “Get the Party Started,” was born on Sept. 8, 1979. Wiz Khalifa, Gaten Matarazzo, David Arquette, Martin Freeman, Big Boy, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Carmen Blanchard, Larenz Tate and Diane Doan were born on this day as well.

Adam Sandler (Getty Images) Adam Sandler — Sept. 9 Between “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Little Nicky” and more, Adam Sandler has created some of Hollywood’s most iconic comedies. Other Virgos born on this day are Hugh Grant, Colonel Sanders, Michelle Williams (the actress), Gizelle Bryant, Yang Yang and Kelsey Chow.

Misty Copeland (Photo credit: Getty Images) Misty Copeland — Sept. 10 Misty Copeland became the first Black woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the America Ballet Theatre’s 75-year history. Copeland was born on Sept. 10, 1982. Karl Lagerfeld, Colin Firth and Ryan Phillipe also celebrate their birthday on this day.

Taraji P. Henson (Photo credit: Getty Images) Taraji P. Henson — Sept. 11 Best known for playing Cookie in the popular series “Empire,” Taraji P. Henson, was born on Sept. 11, 1970. Tyler Hoechlin, Ludacris and Scott Patterson were also born on Sept. 11.

Getty Images Paul Walker — Sept. 12 Late “The Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker was born on Sept. 12, 1973. There are several other Virgos born on this day, including, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Rossum, Druski, Jennifer Hudson, 2 Chainz, Yao Ming, Barry White, Caitlin Reilly and Benjamin McKenzie.

Getty Images Tyler Perry — Sept. 13 The filmmaker and playwright, who created and performs as the character Mabel “Madea” Simmons, was born on Sept. 13, 1969. Perry’s birthday twins are Ben Savage, Lili Reinhart, Chris Hansen, Swizz Beatz and Jean Smart.

Andrew Lincoln (Photo credit: Getty Images) Andrew Lincoln — Sept. 14 “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, was born on Sept. 14, 1973. Amy Winehouse, Nas and Emma Kenney were also born this day.

Tom Hardy attends the fan screening of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Tom Hardy — Sept. 15 Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy (“Venom”) celebrates his birthday on Sept. 15, 1977. Other Sept. 15 celebs are Lisa Vanderpump, Prince Harry, Ben Schwartz, Tommy Lee Jones and Nipsey Russell.

Getty Images Amy Poehler — Sept. 16 Actress and comedian Amy Poehler, who starred on “Saturday Night Live,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Baby Mama” was born on Sept. 16, 1971. Tamron Hall, Marc Anthony, Nick Jonas, Chase Stokes, Metro Boomin, Ian Harding, Mark Phillips, Kyla Pratt, Jennifer Tilly, BB King, Heather Young, David Copperfield and Alexis Bledel were also born on Sept. 16.

Bobby Lee (Photo credit: Getty Images) Bobby Lee — Sept. 17 “MADtv” and “Splitting Up” comedic actor Bobby Lee was born on Sept. 17, 1971. Flo Rida, Patrick Mahomes, Mena Massoud, John Ritter, India Amarteiflo, Jennifer Williams, Nick Cordero and Danielle Brooks are Lee’s birthday twins.

Jada Pinkett-Smith (Photo credit: Getty Images) Jada Pinkett-Smith — Sept. 18 “Set It Off” star and creator of the Facebook talk series “Red Table Talk” Jada Pinkett-Smith celebrates her birthday on Sept. 18, 1971. Others who get to have their cake and eat it too on this day are James Gandolfini, James Marsden, Angela Simmons, Jason Sudeikis, Phoenix List, Aisha Tyler.

Adam West (Photo credit: Getty Images) Adam West — Sept. 19 Late actor Adam West, who portrayed Batman in the 1960s ABC series and its theatrical feature film, was born on Sept. 19, 1928. Sanaa Lathan, Jimmy Fallon, Sky Days and Connor Swindells are West’s birthday twins.

Sophia Loren (Photo credit: Getty Images) Sophia Loren — Sept. 20 Italian actress Sophia Loren, who starred in “Marriage Italian Style”

and “Five Miles to Midnight,” was born on Sept. 20, 1934. Yung Joc, Sammi Hanratty and Jon Bernthal have birthdays on Sept. 20.

Billy Porter (Getty Images) Billy Porter — Sept. 21 “Pose” star Billy Porter, who is set to play James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic, was born on Sept. 21, 1969. Nicole Richie, Bill Murray, Stephen King, Dave Coulier, Momma Dee, Alfonso Ribeiro, Joe Mazzello and Luke Wilson all share birthdays on this day.