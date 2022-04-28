Johnny Cash Doc Set This Fall From Fathom Events, Erwin Bros

Fathom Events and filmmakers Jon and Andrew Erwin announced at CinemaCon that the events cinema company will team up with the Erwins’ Kingdom Story Company to release the documentary “Johnny Cash: Redemption of an American Icon” this fall.



The documentary from the faith-based filmmaking brothers will recount a critical period in Cash’s life and career. The year was 1971, with Cash releasing arguably his most famous album “Man In Black” while stuck in a cycle of depression and drug addiction. So begins a road to redemption for the iconic country star and a gradual return to an “unshakeable faith” that would influence some of his most famous songs like “The Man Comes Around.”



The Erwins released one of the most successful faith-based films in box office history with the 2018 movie “I Can Only Imagine,” which grossed $86 million against a $7 million budget. The profit from that film was used to fund the creation of Kingdom Story Company, which has a first-look deal with Lionsgate.

Fathom Events has become one of the biggest players in the growing events cinema industry, with theaters now turning to special event screenings to bring some extra revenue on slow weekends following the COVID-19 pandemic. Upcoming Fathom screenings include the company’s annual Studio Ghibli screenings in partnership with GKids, its ongoing presentation of Met Opera performances, and a special screening of the baseball documentary “Facing Nolan.”