(Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/Showtime)

Matt Bomer as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller

The “White Collar” star plays Hawk, a decorated war hero who becomes a well-connected Washington D.C. fixer. Very few people know he’s gay, a fact that would end his career and possibly put him in jail. His love life is mostly brief encounters with strangers he picks up, until he meets Tim. But Hawk chooses to marry Lucy (Allison Williams), the daughter of his mentor, to keep up the façade of being straight.

(Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/Showtime)

Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin

The award-winning stage actor played Olly Stevens on “Broadchurch,” Anthony Bridgerton in “Bridgerton,” and stars as Fiyero Tigelaar in the upcoming “Wicked” films. He plays Tim, an idealistic newcomer to the political sphere who doesn’t have Hawk’s natural talent for leading a double life. A devout Catholic and anti-communist, he lands a job with Senator Joe McCarthy, but his devotion to both is tested when he falls in love with Hawk.

(Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/Showtime)

Allison Williams as Lucy

The “Girls” and “Get Out” actress co-stars as Lucy, a senator’s daughter who marries Hawk without knowing that he prefers men. When the series opens in the ’80s, she’s now well aware and trying to come to terms with his love for Tim.

(Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime)

Jelani Alladin as Marcus Hooks

Alladin, whose films include “Respect” and “Tick, Tick… Boom!” originated the role of Kristoff in the 2018 stage production of “Frozen” and went on to play the lead in another Disney film-to-stage show, “Hercules.” Marcus is an experienced Black reporter who faces racism after he’s hired at the Washington Post. He’s torn between his love for drag queen Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) and maintaining the appearance that he is straight.

(Credit: Kurt Iswarienko/Showtime)

Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie Hines

Ricketts appeared on Broadway in the original cast of “Frozen” and later took over the role of Kristoff originated by Alladin. On “Fellow Travelers,” he plays a popular drag queen who sings at a gay Washington D.C. nightspot that is subject to unannounced police raids.

(Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime)

Chris Bauer as Senator Joseph McCarthy

Bauer is known for his roles on HBO series “True Blood” and “The Wire. He dons a prosthetic nose to play the notorious real-life senator whose obsession with ridding the country of supposed communists extends to also rooting out “deviants,” which threatens both Hawk and Tim and their inner circle.

(Credit: Peter H. Stranks/Showtime)

Will Brill as Roy Cohn

Brill previously played Noah Weissman on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Scott Brown on the Netflix sci-fi series “The O.A.” Here he plays the real-life lawyer who served as McCarthy’s chief counsel as they investigated suspected communists in the Army. His devotion to anticommunist consultant David Schine (Matt Zisser) does not go unnoticed by McCarthy’s political enemies. Cohn’s later clients included Alan Dershowitz, who called him “the quintessential fixer,” Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump.

(Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime)

Matt Visser as David Schine

The Canadian actor’s previous credits include the Hulu miniseries “A Teacher” and guest appearances on “Supernatural,” “Upload” and “Firefly Lane.” He plays real-life McCarthy era figure David Schine, whose special treatment in the Army mandated an investigation into Roy Cohn, who requested Schine receive favors including custom boots, a fur-lined coat and steak dinners.

(Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime)

Linus Roache as Senator Wesley Smith

The actor, perhaps best known as Executive ADA Michael Cutter on “Law & Order,” plays one of the few senators to openly oppose McCarthy. Hawk, who he regards as a son, works for him as a political fixer and ends up marrying Smith’s daughter Lucy (Allison Williams) and coming to the aid of his son Lenny (Mike Taylor). The character is based on the real-life Senator Lester Hunt.

(Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime)

Erin Neufer as Mary Johnson

Mary keeps Hawk’s secrets because she is gay herself. She lives with her girlfriend, who also works at the State Department. She often serves as Tim’s date so he can attend events with Hawk. Neufer plays Marian Morash on the Max series “Julia,” about chef Julia Child. Her other TV credits include “Law & Order: SVU,” “Blue Bloods” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

(Credit: Peter H. Stranks/Showtime)

Ben Sanders as Robert F. Kennedy

The “Murdoch Mysteries” star appears in a small role as the future U.S. attorney general of the United States. Kennedy was appointed to the senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation that held the infamous McCarthy hearings.