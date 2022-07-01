Not all dreams are meant to come true.

Peacock’s straight-to-series order of “Field of Dreams” is no longer moving forward.

The 1989 baseball classic starring Kevin Costner was being adapted for the small and streaming screen by writer and executive producer Michael Schur (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place”). TheWrap has learned Universal Television is now talking to other interested buyers.

Schur’s “Field of Dreams” series was planned as a loose retelling of the feature film, which starred Costner as Ray Kinsella, a farmer in Iowa who, encouraged by an unknown, ethereal voice, builds a baseball diamond in the middle of his cornfield.

What starts as a novel human interest story expands to a fantastical, spiritual one as the cornfield diamond begins attracting the ghosts of baseball’s past greats for a few more final innings, including the legendary “Shoeless” Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta).

Schur’s Fremulon production company was executive producing alongside Lawrence Gordon of the Gordon Company and David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. Fittingly, the Gordon Company also produced the original film, which was based on W. P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel “Shoeless Joe” and in addition to Costner starred the late Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.