Floyd Cardoz, Winner of ‘Top Chef Masters’ Season 3, Dies at 59 From Coronavirus Complications

Restaurateur also featured in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Ugly Delicious”

and | March 25, 2020 @ 8:14 AM Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 8:57 AM
Floyd Cardoz

Floyd Cardoz, the winner of “Top Chef Masters” Season 3, has died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 59.

His family confirmed his death to Indian publication Scroll.in. Cardoz admitted himself to a New York hospital on March 8, shortly after his return from India, according to his Instagram account.

Cardoz was also featured on Season 2 of Netflix’s “Ugly Delicious,” a travelogue show following James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang. “I don’t want to believe this,” Chang wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

“People may not realize it, but so much of the food you eat today was influenced by Floyd when he was the cdc at Lespinasse with the late chef Grey Kunz,” he continued. “The family tree that branched out of that hall of fame kitchen changed gastronomy in America for the better.”

“But as great as a chef as Floyd was, he was a better person and amazing dad. I will miss you so much Floyd,” Chang concluded.

TheWrap reached out to both Bravo and Netflix seeking comment on Cardoz’s passing. We did not immediately hear back.

Rajdeep Sardesai first shared the news on Twitter.

Read tributes from “Top Chef’s” Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, fellow chefs and fans:

