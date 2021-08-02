Fox News Parts With Andrew Napolitano After Sexual Harassment Accusation From Male Staffer

Fox News revealed that it has parted ways with Judge Andrew Napolitano after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

It is not known exactly when Fox News cut ties with Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge who became a legal analyst and frequent on-air personality and host for Fox News beginning in 2006. He was one of the rare Fox News personalities who spoke out against former President Donald Trump during his time in office but has not appeared on air since last year.

The network announced the news in a statement Monday morning responding to a separate lawsuit involving Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who was accused of making racist and sexist remarks. The lawsuit’s plaintiff, associate producer John Fawcett, also accused Napolitano of sexual harassment in a 2019 elevator encounter.

“Upon first learning of John Fawcett’s allegations against Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News Media immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties. The network and Judge Napolitano have since parted ways,” the media company said in a statement to TheWrap, without specifying the timing of its investigation or of Napolitano’s exit. “We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, are committed to providing a safe, transparent, and collaborative workplace environment for all our employees and took immediate, appropriate action,” the spokesperson continued.

The network’s legal analyst was also accused last year by two men for sexual assault, which Napolitano said was “completely false” — and at the time the network stood by Napolitano.

But the longtime Republican saw his on-air time cut back significantly after he stepped up hid criticism of Trump — and the president often tweeted his disappointment. On a 2019 episode of his Fox News digital series, “Judge Napolitano’s Chambers,” the judge bluntly called Trump’s behavior documented in the Mueller Report “criminal,” “venal” and “amoral.”

Separately on Monday, the network rejected Fawcett’s other accusations, including claims of gender-based discrimination as well as accusations that Kudlow frequently made racist and sexist remarks to staffers. “The additional allegations laid out in this claim are completely baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday by trying the case in the court of public opinion as the complaint does not meet the standards of the law,” the Fox News statement said. “We will defend the matter vigorously in court.”