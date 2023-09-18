Fox News has opted not to air any coverage of Lauren Boebert’s recent caught-on-camera exploits, including vaping, taking pictures and now groping her male companion at a Denver production of “Beetlejuice” where the couple was kicked out after customers complained.

The Denver Post reported that the pair were removed from the theater after failing to comply with a warning at intermission. Initially, Boebert and her date refused to leave, but they eventually complied; since then, the congresswoman’s team has downplayed the incident.

But security footage from the theater revealed that Boebert was caught in a heavy petting session with her date as they sat in the auditorium.

Boebert issued an apology on Friday following the flurry of media coverage: “The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert said in a statement.

Fox News, however, has made no mention of the newsworthy incident on-air. The network’s digital unit covered the initial incident and then reported on Boebert’s apology, but the story has not been covered on Fox News Channel.

Fox pointed out the two digital stories when contacted by TheWrap.

Media Matters’ Matt Gertz first drew attention to the glaring avoidance saying, “If there were video of AOC groping/being groped in a crowded public theater it would be the networks’ only story.”

Meanwhile, other networks have been covering the incident relentlessly. On Monday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” mocked the exploits saying “Lauren Boebert is not one known for reaching across the aisle in Congress. But there was some of that here with her male companion, a lot of — let’s say they were handsy in their behavior.”

The View also joined in on the media flurry surrounding Boebert’s behavior. “Let me just say, Lauren Boebert — no, honey, you weren’t eccentric. You were X-rated,” host Ana Navarro quipped. “This was not a performance of ’50 Shades of Grey.’ It was a performance of ‘Beetlejuice.’”