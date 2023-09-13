Perhaps security was trying to prevent Lauren Boebert from saying “Beetlejuice” a third time? Because then things would have really gotten wild.

Whatever the Colorado congresswoman and an unidentified male companion were doing Sunday night at a Denver performance of the musical “Beetlejuice,” it was more than nearby patrons and Buell Theatre security could stand: The pair was escorted from the auditorium minutes after getting a warning at intermission, The Denver Post reported.

Officials later said Boebert and the mystery man were vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” that conjured complaints. Security footage shows the pair being led out through the lobby, with Boebert occasionally turning around to speak with — and wag her finger at — the guards working at the city-owned venue.

Boebert is later seen holding hands with her male companion, who twirls her around as they walk away through the streets of downtown Denver. Boebert’s office disputes some of the behavior mentioned — the vaping in particular — but the U.S. House member didn’t deny that she was, in fact, booted from the show.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!,” she posted on X. “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

The official incident report quotes an usher as saying that the couple said “they would not leave,” the Post reported. “I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would [be] going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

They did — as officers are seen in the lobby where Boebert and her date are marched out the door.

The piece-packing Republican is running for a third two-year term in 2024 to represent the 3rd Congressional District (which does not include Denver).