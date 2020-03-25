Fox News Coronavirus Town Hall Sets Record With 4.41 Million Viewers

| March 25, 2020 @ 12:32 PM
Tuesday’s coronavirus town hall on Fox News set a record for most-watched cable news town hall ever with 4.409 million total viewers tuning in when it ran from 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET.

According to Nielsen Media Research, 1.008 million of those viewers were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

Comparatively, CNN had 2.115 million total viewers Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and of those, 643,000 were in the key demo. MSNBC was in third place in both categories, pulling 1.953 million total viewers and 345,000 in the demo.

Trump made news during the town hall, telling anchor Bill Hemmer he hopes to see America “opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” which is April 12, and signaling his interest in ending the stay-at-home guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I guess by Monday or Tuesday, it’s about two weeks. We will assess at that time and give it more time if we need a little more time. We have to open this country up,” he said during the event, which was also moderated by Harris Faulkner and featured Vice President Mike Pence.

Also during the town hall, he predicted that there would be “suicides by the thousands” if the U.S. falls into a recession or depression because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

