Frederic Forrest, Actor Known for ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘The Rose,’ Dies at 86

Frederic Forrest, an actor best known for his supporting roles in acclaimed films like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Rose,” died Friday at the age of 86. The news was first made public on Twitter by actress Bette Midler, who starred alongside Forrest in “The Rose.”

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died,” Midler wrote. “Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Forrest passed away at his home in Santa Monica following an extended illness, actor Barry Primus told The Hollywood Reporter.

Forrest was nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of limousine driver Huston Dyer in “The Rose” in 1979, the same year he played former New Orleans cook Jay “Chef” Hicks in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now.”

Forrest also appeared in Coppola’s “The Conversation” in 1974, along with other notable roles in films like “Tucker: The Man and His Dream,” “Point Break,” and “Valley Girl.” He also starred in television series like the 1985 “Quo Vadis?” miniseries, “Lonesome Dove,” “21 Jump Street and “Die Kinder.”

His final on-screen appearance was 2006’s “All the King’s Men” remake starring Sean Penn and Jude Law, in which Forrest played Willie’s father.

Forrest, born in Waxahachie, Texas, was married twice throughout his life, with both marriages ending in divorce. He is survived by his sister.