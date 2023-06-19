Paxton Whitehead, the Tony-nominated British actor best known for his snooty roles on “Mad About You” and in the Rodney Dangerfield comedy “Back to School,” died Friday at age 85, according to his son, Charles Whitehead.

In the latter feature film, he memorably played Dr. Barbay, the disapproving dean of the business school who is horrified to learn that Rodney Dangerfield’s low-brow middle-aged character has bribed his way into college. Whitehead also had a recurring role on ’90s sitcom “Mad About You” as the “neighbor from hell” Hal Conway. The actor additionally guested on a number of series including “Frasier” and “Friends.”

Actress Dana Ivey remembered him fondly on Twitter: “I’ve just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. We first worked together in ‘My Fair Lady’ in 1964, and the last time was in ‘Importance of Being Earnest’ in 2010 — friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.”

“Best in Show” actor Jim Piddock also paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, calling him “an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend and truly wonderful human being.”

The Broadway veteran, who memorably appeared in 1962’s “Beyond the Fringe” with Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his performance as comical elderly knight Pellinore in the 1980 revival of “Camelot.” Early in his career, he was signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Heartbroken to hear my dear friend and mentor Paxton Whitehead has passed away.

He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being.

Whitehead also served as artistic director of Shaw Festival at Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Canada, from 1967–1977, and he began to regard himself as “kind of a Canadian actor,” as he said in 1997.

Whitehead is survived by his son Charles and daughter Alex.