The creators of “Friends” celebrated Matthew Perry’s “brilliant talent” in a statement to media on Sunday and remembered him as the only person who could have brought Chandler Bing to life in their iconic series.

As Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright said, “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

The trio wrote, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” they continued. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

Their statement concluded: “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Perry died on Oct. 28 by apparent drowning. A number of the actor’s costars and friends have remembered him through moving tributes shared online.

Perry’s family told People in an exclusive statement on Sunday, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend… You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, who briefly dated the actor, told fans on Instagram, “He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer… I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing’s love interest on “Friends,” took to X and shared, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

