Tributes poured online for actor Matthew Perry, who died after an apparent drowning at his home Saturday. He was 54.

Perry was best known for starring as Chandler Bing on the long-running NBC sitcom “Friends.” He also had memorable roles in the films “Fools Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”

In a statement provided to media Saturday evening, Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind “Friends,” wrote, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

A statement from NBC Entertainment read, “We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

Actress Morgan Fairchild, who guest starred on several episodes of “Friends” as the mother of Perry’s character, posted a tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son,” Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest,” Fairchild wrote.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Janice, wrote, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Critic Richard Roeper said Perry “fashioned one of the most memorable sitcom characters of his generation in Chandler Bing,” whom he portrayed in all 236 episodes of “Friends.”

Read tributes to Matthew Perry below:

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/sAGMLmu5ki — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 29, 2023

We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations. pic.twitter.com/VcAlZ26Nso — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 29, 2023

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

For 236 episodes of "Friends" spanning an entire decade, Matthew Perry fashioned one of the most memorable sitcom characters of his generation in Chandler Bing. But outside that apartment and the coffee shop, Matthew always seemed to be fighting multiple battles. RIP good sir. pic.twitter.com/6aEA2CpmJH — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) October 29, 2023

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2023

What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates. https://t.co/86iruEP5G0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2023

The Matthew Perry news is a giant bummer. As much of a cultural juggernaut as it is, Friends is actually underrated for how it delivered six incredibly funny & specific comedic performances that interacted with each other in nearly limitless ways. Perry was a huge part of that. — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) October 29, 2023

Perry, an avid hockey fan would have enjoyed these various tributes made by NHL teams.

Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and 𝑡ℎ𝑒 biggest hockey fan ♥️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/DLmGNx3xdZ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 29, 2023