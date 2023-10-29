Tributes poured online for actor Matthew Perry, who died after an apparent drowning at his home Saturday. He was 54.
Perry was best known for starring as Chandler Bing on the long-running NBC sitcom “Friends.” He also had memorable roles in the films “Fools Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”
In a statement provided to media Saturday evening, Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind “Friends,” wrote, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”
A statement from NBC Entertainment read, “We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”
Actress Morgan Fairchild, who guest starred on several episodes of “Friends” as the mother of Perry’s character, posted a tribute on X (formerly Twitter).
“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son,” Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest,” Fairchild wrote.
Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Janice, wrote, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”
Critic Richard Roeper said Perry “fashioned one of the most memorable sitcom characters of his generation in Chandler Bing,” whom he portrayed in all 236 episodes of “Friends.”
Perry, an avid hockey fan would have enjoyed these various tributes made by NHL teams.
