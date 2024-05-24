Anya Taylor-Joy revealed Wednesday the one concern she had for filmmaker George Miller before agreeing to star in his “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa.”

Speaking with host Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about her latest project, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and hits theaters Friday, Taylor-Joy said because they were filming in the desert, she was concerned about sun damage to her skin.

Costarring Chris Hemsworth in the origin story Charlize Theron’s Furiosa (as originated in 2015’s “Fury Road”), the project was shot in the Australian desert, about a five-hour flight inland from Sydney. The actors had to live in those elements throughout the duration of filming.

In Taylor-Joy’s interview with Colbert, the host inquired about her experience living in the brutally hot Australian desert, and jokingly asked, “Was there a lot of sunscreen involved in this? Because no offense, you look like you don’t tan.”

Completely unoffended, the porcelain-skinned Taylor-Joy laughed and told Colbert, “I am so grateful you brought this up, because that’s genuinely what I said to George on our first phone call.”

“He was FaceTiming with me and he was like, ‘I really want you to do this movie,’ and I was like, ‘But you have seen me, right? Like, there’s no shade anywhere, I’m going to need an umbrella.’ And he was like, ‘That’s what you’re worried about in this film?’ And I was like, ‘Yes sir, that’s it.’”

Elsewhere in the late night interview, the actress expanded on the revelation that she didn’t know how to drive prior to filming “Furiosa” — and that despite doing crazy motorized stunts on the project, she still doesn’t have her license.

“To be fair, I have been on a month-long press tour for this movie, so once it’s over, yes, I am planning on getting it,” she revealed. “I would really like to have my license. I also would like to get my stunt drivers license, I think it would be fun.”

“Sure, and when you take the drivers test, I wouldn’t recommend the juicy lift,” Colbert responded, nodding to one of the tricks Furiosa does in the film. “Just send the film and say, ‘Give me my license.’”

Watch Taylor-Joy’s full “Late Show” interview in the video above.