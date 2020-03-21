Comedians Join Forces to Parody Gal Gadot’s Star-Studded ‘Imagine’ Video: ‘Imagine There’s No Keto…’

Gadot’s version of “Imagine” will be pilloried for a while…

| March 21, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Imagine parody

Twitter

Josh Wolf and a host of other comedians used their coronavirus quarantining downtime to create a parody video of Gal Gadot’s instantly-viral “Imagine” video.

The clip — featuring Jeffrey Ross, Sarah Colonna, Jon Ryan, Joey Fatone, Sinbad and Brittany Furlan, among others — starts out, “Imagine there’s no keto / you have to eat mostly carbs / I bought up all of the Purell / just to wash my car.”

The rest of the lyrics make references to other hobbies and escapes enjoyed primarily by the wealthy, like dodging urban quarantines by heading to vacation homes or “only” having three cars. When Gadot posted her star-studded version of John Lennon’s “Imagine” Wednesday, one of the immediate criticisms was that it was tone-deaf for featuring rich celebrities who are quarantining in their large homes, recording themselves singing instead of making donations to relief efforts.

Also Read: Let Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Kristen Wiig and More Sing 'Imagine' to Help You Forget Coronavirus (Video)

“Hey guys, day 6 in self-quarantine, and I gotta say the past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gadot said when she posted the video earlier in the week. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together.”

Avery Pearson, one of the comedians in Saturday’s parody, mirrored that language when he posted the latest video: “We are all in this together,” he quipped.

