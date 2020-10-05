‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ to Star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen
Viserys was the father of Rhaenyra and Aegon II
English actor Paddy Considine has been cast in the leading role of King Viserys I on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” TheWrap has learned.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the 10-episode series, which is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.
“The Outsider” actor Considine, the first actor to join “House of the Dragon,” will star as King Viserys Targaryen, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Per the character description, Viserys is “a warm, kind, and decent man” and “only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.” However, “good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”
Considine is best known for his roles in “The Third Day,” “The Outsider,” “Journeyman,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Dead Man’s Shoes,” “In America” and “The Ferryman.”
If there was one thing 2019 taught us, it's that "shocking" is a truly relative term -- and we're not even talking about real-life instances here. Yes, it's pretty hard to blow anyone's mind these days, including that of TV viewers, making truly gasp-worthy small-screen character deaths few and far between. But that didn't stop several showrunners from doing their worst -- er, best, to totally kill you with these on-screen passings. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see the 43 most shocking TV character deaths of 2019. Obviously, spoilers ahead. And yes, most of these are "Game of Thrones" characters.