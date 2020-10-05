Go Pro Today

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ to Star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Viserys was the father of Rhaenyra and Aegon II

| October 5, 2020 @ 2:55 PM Last Updated: October 5, 2020 @ 3:07 PM

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

English actor Paddy Considine has been cast in the leading role of King Viserys I on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” TheWrap has learned.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the 10-episode series, which is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

“The Outsider” actor Considine, the first actor to join “House of the Dragon,” will star as King Viserys Targaryen, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Per the character description, Viserys is “a warm, kind, and decent man” and “only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.” However, “good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' to Premiere in 2022

Considine is best known for his roles in “The Third Day,” “The Outsider,” “Journeyman,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Dead Man’s Shoes,” “In America” and “The Ferryman.”

He is repped by Nick Forgacs at Independent Talent Group, and Michael Cooper at Range Media Partners.

More to come…

43 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths of 2019, From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Stranger Things' (Photos)

  • TV character deaths 2019_RW
  • Veronica Mars Hulu
  • Selina Meyer Veep HBO
  • lex luthor supergirl The CW
  • Netflix
  • Alexei Stranger Things Netflix
  • Riverdale season 4 trailer luke perry The CW
  • USA Network
  • Netflix
  • Dorothy_Walker Netflix
  • American Gods Season 2 2019 Starz
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • CBS
  • Judd Crawford Watchmen HBO
  • Power Season 6 2019 Starz
  • The Good Place - Season 4 NBC
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Thatcher greys anatomy ABC
  • Syfy
  • CBS
  • Pose FX
  • Jack Death Supernatural The CW
  • mayans-mc-riz-1193992-1280x0 FX
  • ABC
  • Night King dead battle of winterfell HBO
  • Game of Thrones HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Jaime and Cersei HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Clegane Bowl The Hound the Mountain HBO
  • HBO
  • Carice Van Houten Game of Thrones HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Varys writing letters HBO
  • HBO Game of Thrones Episode 4 Missandei the Mountain why she said dracarys HBO
  • HBO
  • Eddison Tollett game of thrones deaths HBO
  • game of thrones lyanna mormont HBO
  • beric dondarrion game of thrones HBO
  • game of thrones characters ranked qyburn anton lesser HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Euron HBO
  • Rhaegal game of thrones HBO
  • Tara Chambler Walking Dead AMC
  • Enid The Walking Dead AMC
  • Henry the walking dead AMC
  • AMC
1 of 44

OK, *most* are “Game of Thrones”

If there was one thing 2019 taught us, it's that "shocking" is a truly relative term -- and we're not even talking about real-life instances here. Yes, it's pretty hard to blow anyone's mind these days, including that of TV viewers, making truly gasp-worthy small-screen character deaths few and far between. But that didn't stop several showrunners from doing their worst -- er, best, to totally kill you with these on-screen passings. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see the 43 most shocking TV character deaths of 2019. Obviously, spoilers ahead. And yes, most of these are "Game of Thrones" characters.

Also Read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

View In Gallery

Related Content