‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ to Star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

English actor Paddy Considine has been cast in the leading role of King Viserys I on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” TheWrap has learned.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the 10-episode series, which is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

“The Outsider” actor Considine, the first actor to join “House of the Dragon,” will star as King Viserys Targaryen, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Per the character description, Viserys is “a warm, kind, and decent man” and “only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.” However, “good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

Considine is best known for his roles in “The Third Day,” “The Outsider,” “Journeyman,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Dead Man’s Shoes,” “In America” and “The Ferryman.”

He is repped by Nick Forgacs at Independent Talent Group, and Michael Cooper at Range Media Partners.

