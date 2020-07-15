Gayle King Signs Permanent Deal for Weekly SiriusXM Show

“In the House With Gayle King” was originally a six-episode series that debuted in April

| July 15, 2020 @ 10:13 AM
Gayle King on 'The Late Show'

CBS

Gayle King signed with SiriusXM on to make her program on the platform permanent, the satellite station announced on Wednesday.

“In the House With Gayle King” premiered in April and originally had a six-episode order. After the successful limited run, the exclusive call-in show will air every Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 starting Thursday.

“The thing that excites me most about this SiriusXM show is talking with and hearing from ‘you the people,'” the CBS News anchor said in a statement Wednesday. “Now, more than ever we need to listen, embrace and celebrate each other. Thursday is now my favorite day of the week because I can’t wait to hear what listeners have to say. It’s a safe space to discuss all things.”

Also Read: CBS News' Gayle King to Quarantined Couples: This Will Either Bring You Together or 'Rip You Apart' (Video)

King’s show will focus on “hot button” issues like the coronavirus and civil unrest. The original six episodes of “In the House” focused on living through the pandemic.

“Gayle King is one of the most important voices in media today,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and chief content officer, in a statement.

“She brings incredible insight, breadth, and poignancy to any subject in her conversations with today’s most compelling figures or with anyone calling into her SiriusXM show,” he said. “We are proud of our continued effort to be the foremost creative partner with the people leading the conversations that shape our culture.”

