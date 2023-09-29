From Prime Video’s “The Boys” comes its new spinoff “Gen V,” which centers on young superheroes who are fighting for their spot in the prestigious super group the Seven.

“Gen V” is centered on the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, an injectable chemical that can turn normal humans into powerful, nearly-unstoppable beings who possess abilities like mighty strength, telekinesis and super speed.

While competing to earn the top ranking at their school, Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, the young heroes will put their skills to the test while juggling their moral compass. And when the school’s dark and twisted secrets come to light, the students must decide between whether they’d like to be a hero or fly another more villainous route.

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi and more.

Like mentioned above, if you’re a “The Boys” fan, you’re in for a treat as several members from the predecessor will appear in the series. Jessie T. Usher, who plays A-Train; Colby Minifie, who plays Ashley Barrett and P.J. Byrne, who plays Adam Bourke, are all set to reprise their “The Boys” roles in the show.

“Gen V” was developed by Craig Robinson, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners. The series will land on Prime Video on Sept. 29.

Here’s who plays who in “Gen V” and a breakdown of their superpowers.

Spoiler alert: this post contains several plot details from the first three episodes of “Gen V.”