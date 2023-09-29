From Prime Video’s “The Boys” comes its new spinoff “Gen V,” which centers on young superheroes who are fighting for their spot in the prestigious super group the Seven.
“Gen V” is centered on the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, an injectable chemical that can turn normal humans into powerful, nearly-unstoppable beings who possess abilities like mighty strength, telekinesis and super speed.
While competing to earn the top ranking at their school, Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, the young heroes will put their skills to the test while juggling their moral compass. And when the school’s dark and twisted secrets come to light, the students must decide between whether they’d like to be a hero or fly another more villainous route.
The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi and more.
Like mentioned above, if you’re a “The Boys” fan, you’re in for a treat as several members from the predecessor will appear in the series. Jessie T. Usher, who plays A-Train; Colby Minifie, who plays Ashley Barrett and P.J. Byrne, who plays Adam Bourke, are all set to reprise their “The Boys” roles in the show.
“Gen V” was developed by Craig Robinson, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners. The series will land on Prime Video on Sept. 29.
Here’s who plays who in “Gen V” and a breakdown of their superpowers.
Spoiler alert: this post contains several plot details from the first three episodes of “Gen V.”
Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau
One of “Gen V’s” main protagonists is Marie Moreau, who is played by Jaz Sinclair. Marie is an ambitious freshman, who gained her ability to blood bend when she hit puberty — the same time that viewers learn of her sad and gory origin story which involved her accidentally murdering some of her loved ones. It’s the very reason she’s hellbent on succeeding at Godolkin University.
Desperate for a spot in the superhero crime-fighting sector of the college, Marie won’t let anything stop her, even if it means letting down the people who befriend her.
Sinclair’s previous roles include “Easy,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 3: Straight to Hell,” “Slender Man” and more.
Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson
Andre Anderson is one of the popular students at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and is in one of the top 10 performing students. He has the ability to manipulate metal objects just like his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas).
Andre is played by Chance Perdomo, whose previous roles included working with his “Gen V” costar Jaz Sinclair on the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 3: Straight to Hell.” He was also seen in “After Ever Happy,” “The Cipher,” “After We Fell” and more.
Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer
Lizze Broadway stars as Emma Meyer, a YouTube personality who can shrink down to a half-inch-tall being. However, in order to get small, she must harm herself in the process, which has ultimately sent her into depression and shame. She covers it up with booze, marijuana and some guidance from her roommate Marie. Lizze is also a freshman, but she is studying the performing arts at Godolkin University.
Broadway has been in several shows, including “Splitting Up Together,” Based on a True Story,” “Ghosted,” “The Inhabitant” and more.
Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty
Shelley Conn will star as Godolkin University superintendent Indira Shetty. There are no details on whether or not Indira has any powers, but she definitely knows a lot about the school’s dark and twisted secrets.
Conn’s had roles in “Bridgerton,” “Casualty” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap
Another one of the popular students at the school is Cate Dunlap, played by Maddie Phillips. She’s the girlfriend of the Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy. Cate is able to mind-control people but just touching them.
The Canada-born actress starred in “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” “Ghost Wars,” “Summerland,” “Four Walls” and more.
London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li
London Thor and Derek Luh play a single character named Jordan Li, who has a slew of powers, including super strength and the ability to shift between male and female bodies. At first, they give Marie, who is excited about joining their group of crimefighters, a hard time but eventually warm up to her.
Notable roles with London Thor were in “You,” “Shameless” and “Lady Bird.” As for Luh, his previous projects were “Runaways,” “Shining Vale” and “All Rise.”
Asa Germann as Sam
Seemingly rebellious and troubled Supe, Sam, has the power of super strength. Sadly, he struggles to deal with his dark past and suffers from hallucinations that make it hard for him to tell what’s real and what’s fake. In the first three episodes, Luke (Golden Boy) reveals that the two are brothers and calls on Andre and his group of friends to help break him free from his cage referred to as “The Woods,” which is hidden beneath the school and is managed by the university’s superintendent Indira Shetty.
Germann has had roles in “Caviar,” “Two Little Boys” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke "Golden Boy" Riordan
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, stars as the most popular student at Godolkin University, Golden Boy. Luke has pyrokinetic powers, and while he seems to have the essence of “The Boys’” Homelander, he is nothing of the sort. He is kind, fair and wants the dirty secrets of Godolkin to be brought to light. Golden Boy’s took his own life in the first episode of the series after Marie witnessed him murdering university president professor Richard Brinkerhoff.
The younger Schwarzenegger’s first film was “The Benchwarmes.” He’s also starred in “Grown Ups 2,” “Stuck in Love” and “Scouts.”
Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity
Sean Patrick Thomas acted for more than 20 years, with his first breakout role being in “Save the Last Dance.” In “Gen V,” he plays Polarity, a former Super, who is the father of Andre Anderson.
Some of Thomas’ other roles include the “Barbershop” franchise, “Reasonable Doubt” and “The District.”
Marco Pigossi as Dr. Edison Cardosa
Marco Pigossi plays Dr. Edison Cardosa, an employee at Godolkin University who oversees the experiences that take place in the Godolkin’s underground lab “The Woods.”
Pigossi previously starred in “Tidelands,” “Invisible City,” “492: A Man Called Death” and “The Last Chance.”