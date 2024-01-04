Gersh Names Matt Andrée Wiltens as Head of Global Corporate Communications 

The Gersh Agency has appointed veteran Hollywood communications executive Matt Andrée Wiltens as senior vice president and head of global corporate communications, the agency said Thursday.

Andrée Wiltens joins Gersh from Amblin Partners, where he most recently served as marketing and communications VP. During his five-year tenure, he led publicity campaigns for acclaimed Amblin films and TV shows such as “1917,” “The Fabelmans,” “West Side Story,” “Green Book,” “The Americans,” “Good Night Oppy” and “The Haunting of Hill House/Bly Manor.”

Prior to Amblin, Andrée Wiltens spent over a decade rising through the ranks at Paramount Pictures, ultimately being named global brand strategy VP. In that role, he shaped marketing strategies for major franchises like “Mission: Impossible” and “Transformers.”

The hiring comes as talent agency Gersh begins a global expansion following an equity investment last year from private equity firm Crestview Partners.

“Matt is a highly talented publicist, and brings with him a wealth of experience,” Gersh co-president Leslie Seibert said in a statement to TheWrap. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Gersh at this exciting time in our company’s history.”

“I’m grateful to Bob, David and Leslie for the opportunity to play a role in the next chapter of Gersh,” Andrée Wiltens added. “It’s an honor to join this exceptional team.”

Since leaving Amblin in August, Andrée Wiltens has been working as a consultant on the Michael Mann film “Ferrari,” starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.