The extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged abuse is coming into clearer focus after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, his longtime confidante and accused enabler. According to the indictment detailing the claims against her, some of the illicit encounters took place at Maxwell’s own home.

According to the nearly 20-page indictment, some of the alleged encounters with minors were not isolated to Epstein’s infamous properties in New York, Florida and New Mexico. They also happened in Maxwell’s London residence. Victims were “groomed and/or abused at multiple locations,” including those mentioned, stated the indictment.

The document detailed other instances in which Maxwell enabled — and even perpetrated — the abuse of minors. The indictment states that Maxwell herself was involved in some of the alleged assaults. The indictment says Maxwell helped groom the minor victims by earning their trust, which led to encounters with Epstein. It went on, “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims. Some such incidents occurred in the context of massages, which developed into sexual encounters.

The indictment said “Maxwell first attempted to befriend some of Epstein’s minor victims prior to their abuse, including by asking the victims about their lives, their schools, and their families. Maxwell and Epstein would spend time building friendships with minor victims by, for example, taking minor victims to the movies or shopping. Some of these outings would involve Maxwell and Epstein spending time together with a minor victim, while some would involve Maxwell or Epstein spending time alone with a minor victim.”

In August 2019, a federal appeals court unsealed documents from a 2015 defamation case filed against Maxwell by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of recruiting her as a minor to have sex with Epstein.

The case was originally settled for an undisclosed amount, which the Miami Herald reported to be “millions.” Several of Epstein’s other accusers have also named Maxwell as Epstein’s accomplice, but Maxwell has consistently denied any wrongdoing.