‘GI Joe’ Live-Action TV Series on Lady Jaye in the Works at Amazon

A live-action “G.I. Joe” TV series centered on Lady Jaye is in the works at Amazon.

The series is being produced by Paramount TV, eOne and Skydance Television. “Carnival Row” showrunner Erik Oleson will create and showrun the series. He’ll executive produce alongside Lorenzo DiBonaventura.

The series will be a standalone story around Lady Jaye, with connections into the wider “G.I. Joe” world. Lady Jaye is an undercover operative that was first introduced in the 1984 cartoon TV series, before being added to the comics later on as well as getting her own line of action figures. Adrianne Palicki played the character in the 2013 film “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”

Oleson has also been a writer on Amazon’s “Man in the High Castle” and led the third season of Netflix’s “Daredevil.” He is currently under an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The Lady Jaye series is the second live-action adaptation of “G.I. Joe” in the works. “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding is set to star as Snake Eyes in a standalone movie that is scheduled to hit theaters in October. There have been two prior “G.I. Joe” movies: the aforementioned “Retaliation” and its predecessor “G.I. Joe” in 2009.

Deadline first reported the news about the Lady Jaye series.