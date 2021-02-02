Gizmodo Editor Says She Was Fired After ‘Fabricated Allegations’ From Management

Gizmodo’s senior consumer tech editor, Alex Cranz, said she was fired from the company last Friday after an “ongoing pattern of harassment and fabricated allegations” coming from Gizmodo’s and G/O Media’s upper management.

In a statement shared to Twitter on Tuesday, Cranz specifically named Gizmodo Editor in Chief John Biggs, G/O Media Editorial Director Jim Rich and CEO Jim Spanfeller and said she was “incredibly disappointed” by their behavior.

“This is an unjust termination,” Cranz wrote. “I have worked for Gizmodo for five years and under three separate owners, and it has been my privilege to work with so many people across Gawker, GMG and G/O (the above mentioned parties excluded). I am so proud of the work I’ve accomplished alongside them and I am particularly proud of the consumer tech team I managed, which is the largest primarily woman consumer tech team in U.S. media.”

Kelly Bourdet, the former editor in chief of Gizmodo, also said she had filed a formal complaint with Human Resources over the “bizarre and overt targeting” of Cranz by G/O’s management.

“I followed up on it for months and was never given an answer and nothing happened! The last email I wrote as EIC of Giz was to G/O’s lawyer expressing my profound disappointment in the company’s actions,” Bourdet tweeted.

In a statement sent to TheWrap, G/O Media — which also owns Deadspin, Jezebel and The Onion — said Cranz’s accusations were “meritless.”

“In regards to Ms. Cranz, a thorough nine-week process was conducted and did not net satisfactory results. The claims of ‘ongoing harassment’ and ‘fabricated allegations’ are meritless. We thank Ms. Cranz for her contributions at Gizmodo, and wish her the best in future endeavors,” the company said.

Cranz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.