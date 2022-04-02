“Hacks” and “Eternals” picked up top honors at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards, where the were named Outstanding New TV Series and Outstanding Film, respectively. The awards, hosted by the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, also honored Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves with the Vanguard Award and Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

“I want to thank GLAAD for elevating and celebrating the voices of trans and nonbinary people,” Rodriguez said upon accepting her honor. “This moment isn’t about me, it’s about each and every last one of us.”

“Saved by the Bell” garnered the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here” tied for Outstanding Reality Program.

The star-studded ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night and included appearances by Andrew Garfield, Troye Sivan, JoJo Siwa, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Mira Sorvino, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and DJ “Shangela” Pierce, the awards also featured a performance by pop musician Jake Wesley Rogers.

Aside from honoring outstanding media from the year prior, the GLAAD Awards spotlighted urgent issues facing LGBTQ+ communities, including Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s sponsoring of anti-trans legislation. President and CEO Kate Ellis denounced said in her speech, “These bills are designed to erase us as a community, but GLAAD will not let that happen. We have never been more committed to our vision of a world where everyone can live the life that they love.”

The GLAAD awards also saw the surprise engagement of “Survivor” star Zeke Smith and “Superstore” actor Nico Santos, who first met at the awards ceremony in 2018.

As last year, Hulu partnered with the GLAAD awards to stream the ceremony on line. Viewers can watch the awards on the platform on April 16.

Select categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Children’s Programming, will be announced at GLAAD’s New York City ceremony, which will be held May 6.

Find the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

WINNER: “Eternals” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (Amazon Studios)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)

“Tick, tick… BOOM!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“Breaking Fast” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Gossamer Folds” (Indican Pictures)

“The Obituary of Tunde Johnson” (Wolfe Video)

WINNER: “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Plan B” (Hulu)

“Port Authority” (Momentum Pictures)

“Shiva Baby” (Utopia)

“Swan Song” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Tu Me Manques” (Dark Star Pictures)

“Twilight’s Kiss” (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Documentary

WINNER: “Changing the Game” (Hulu)

“Independent Lens,” Episode “Cured” (PBS)

“Flee” (NEON)

“The Lady and The Dale” (HBO)

“The Legend of the Underground” (HBO)

“No Ordinary Man” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“Nuclear Family” (HBO)

“POV,” Episode “Pier Kids” (PBS)

“Pray Away” (Netflix)

“Pride” (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Dickinson” (Apple TV+)

“Gentefied” (Netflix)

“Love, Victor” (Hulu)

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

WINNER: “Saved by the Bell” (Peacock)

“Sex Education” (Netflix)

“Shrill” (Hulu)

“Special” (Netflix)

“Twenties” (BET)

“Work in Progress” (Showtime)

Outstanding New TV Series

“4400” (The CW)

“Chucky” (Syfy/USA Network)

WINNER: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Harlem” (Prime Video)

“The Long Call” (BritBox)

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” (HBO Max)

“Sort Of” (HBO Max)

“With Love” (Prime Video)

“Y: The Last Man” (FX)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding TV Movie

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” (Hallmark Channel)

“The Fear Street Trilogy” (Netflix)

“Nash Bridges” (USA Network)

WINNER: “Single All the Way” (Netflix)

“Under the Christmas Tree” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Halston” (Netflix)

WINNER: “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

“Little Birds” (Starz)

“Love Life” (HBO Max)

“Master of None Presents: Moments in Love” (Netflix)

“Rurangi” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“Vigil” (Peacock)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

“12 Dates of Christmas” (HBO Max)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Family Karma” (Bravo)

“I Am Jazz” (TLC)

“Legendary” (HBO Max)

“MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock” (MTV)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

TIED: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

TIED: “We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arlo Parks, “Collapsed in Sunbeams” (Transgressive Records)

Asiahn, “The Interlude” (Third&Hayden/Motown)

Girl in Red, “If I Could Make It Go Quiet” (AWAL)

Jake Wesley Rogers, “Pluto” (Facet/Warner Records)

Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee” (Dead Oceans)

Joy Oladokun, “In Defense Of My Own Happiness” (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Lauren Jauregui, “Prelude” (Attunement Records/AWAL)

WINNER: Lily Rose, “Stronger Than I Am” (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Lucy Dacus, “Home Video” (Matador Records)

VINCINT, “There Will Be Tears” (Vincint Cannady)

Outstanding Video Game

“Boyfriend Dungeon” (Kitfox Games)

“Far Cry 6” (Ubisoft)

“The Gardener and the Wild Vines” (Finite Reflection Studios)

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits” (Ember Lab)

WINNER: “Life is Strange: True Colors” (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

“Psychonauts 2” (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

“Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan” (ManaVoid Entertainment/Skybound Games)

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” (Ubisoft)

“Unpacking” (Witch Beam/Humble Games)

“UNSIGHTED” (Studio Pixel Punk/Humble Games)

Outstanding Comic Book

“Aquaman: The Becoming,” by Brandon Thomas, Diego Olortegui, Skylar Patridge, Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Alex Guimarães, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

“Barbalien: Red Planet,” by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Jordie Bellaire, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

WINNER: “Crush & Lobo,” by Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan, Tamra Bonvillain, Nick Filardi, Ariana Maher (DC Comics)

“The Dreaming: Waking Hours,” by G. Willow Wilson, Javier Rodriguez, Nick Robles, M.K. Perker, Matheus Lopes, Chris Sotomayor, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)

“Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” by Tee Franklin, Max Sarin, Erich Owen, Marissa Louise, Taylor Esposito (DC Comics)

“Killer Queens,” by David M. Booher, Claudia Balboni, Harry Saxon, Lucas Gattoni (Dark Horse Comics)

“Star Wars: Doctor Aphra,” by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Ray-Anthony Height, Federico Sabbatini, Victor Olazaba, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

“Superman: Son of Kal-El,” by Tom Taylor, John Timms, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Gabe Eltaeb, Hi-Fi, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Steve Buccellato, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)

“Wynd,” by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

WINNER: “Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms,” by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, Oscar O. Jupiter (Oni Press)

“DC Pride” [anthology] (DC Comics)

“Eighty Days,” by A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)

“The Girl from the Sea,” by Molly Ostertag, Maarta Laiho (Graphix/Scholastic)

“Girl Haven,” by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter, Joamette Gil (Oni Press)

“I Am Not Starfire,” by Mariko Tamaki, Yoshi Yoshitani, Aditya Bidikar (DC Comics)

“Marvel’s Voices: Pride” [anthology] (Marvel Comics)

“Renegade Rule,” by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, Sam Beck, Jim Campbell (Dark Horse Comics)

“The Secret to Superhuman Strength,” by Alison Bechdel, Holly Rae Taylor (Mariner Books/HMH)

“Shadow Life,” by Hiromi Goto, Ann Xu (First Second/Macmillan)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

WINNER: The Advocate

Entertainment Weekly

People

POZ

Variety

Special Recognition

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

“Alok Vaid-Menon,” “4D with Demi Lovato” (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

“CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker” (Paramount+)

“Jeopardy!” Champion Amy Schneider

“The Laverne Cox Show” (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

“Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” (ABC News)

Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

“#Luimelia” (Atresplayer Premium)

“Manual Para Galanes” (Pantaya)

WINNER: “Maricón Perdido” (HBO Max)

“Pequeñas Victorias” (ViacomCBS International Studios/Oficina Burman/Prime Video)

“Todo lo otro” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“Grupo Firme en Contra del Acoso,” “Despierta América” (Univision)

“El Mes del Orgullo” (CNN en Español)

“Impacto Positivo: Bamby Salcedo,” Primer Impacto (Univision)

WINNER: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47)

“Preocupa Exclusión de Niñas Trans en Equipos Femeninos,” Hoy Día (Telemundo)

“Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

